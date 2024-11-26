New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 live stream: How to watch the cricket from Christchurch online

New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch is the start of a three-match series between sides in contrasting form. You can watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

New Zealand enter the game on the back of a stupendous 3-0 win in India. It was India’s first home test series defeat in 12 years and their first ever 3-0 loss at home in a three-match series. New Zealand now have an outside chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, but that will depend upon them beating England handsomely in this series and results elsewhere going the Black Caps’ way.

England last won a series in New Zealand in 2007/8. Since then four test series have resulted in two Kiwi wins and two draws. The most recent series was drawn 1-1 after New Zealand won the final test by one run.

England, coached by former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum, also come into this series on the back of a series in Asia. In their case it was a 2-1 defeat in Pakistan.

This will be former Kiwi skipper Tim Southee's final test series. He turns 36 between the second and third tests and he will retire after the series, bowing out against the opponents he made his debut against 17 years ago. Only Sir Richard Hadlee has taken more test wickets than he has for New Zealand.

Here's how to watch every ball of the New Zealand vs England 1st Test live stream from anywhere.

FREE New Zealand vs England live stream

Lucky fans in New Zealand can watch the New Zealand vs England Test series for FREE via TVNZ+ streaming service.

Traveling outside of New Zealand? Watch your usual stream from anywhere with a VPN. Details below.

Watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch New Zealand vs England match 2024 around the world

Here's where to watch the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match 2024 around the world:

Watch New Zealand vs England live streams in the U.S.

ESPN will be showing the New Zealand v England test series. ESPN Plus costs $11.99/month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for the $119.99 annual plan. That brings access to boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch live streams via streaming services such Sling TV (50% off your first month) and Fubo (7-day free trial).

Where to watch New Zealand vs England live in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the New Zealand vs England 1st test live stream in the UK. It is also the home of a number of Premier League and Champions League football matches.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow your usual New Zealand vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch New Zealand vs England 1st test 2024 live in India

Every day of the New Zealand vs England 1st Test match 2024 will be televised on India's Sony Sports network and the Sony LIV app.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

How to watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 online in New Zealand

New Zealand vs England will be shown FREE on TVNZ and via its streaming service TVNZ+

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 live streams in Australia

In Australia, you can watch the New Zealand vs England test series on Fox; also on sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports which has monthly rolling plans starting from $25 (after a 7-day free trial).

Away from home Down Under? You can still access your usual service by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 teams

For England, Joe Root wins his 150th cap. Jacob Bethell makes his debut and will bat at number 3, a position he had never batted in first-class cricket. Ollie Pope drops from 3 to 6 as he wil take over wicket-keeping duties, with Smith away on paternity leave and Jordan Cox having broken his thumb.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

England XI: ⁠Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, ⁠Ollie Pope (wk), ⁠Ben Stokes (captain), Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, ⁠Shoaib Bashir.

New Zealand vs England test series 2024/2025 schedule

November 28-December 2: First Test, Christchurch

December 6-10: Second Test, Wellington

December 14-18: Third Test, Hamilton

