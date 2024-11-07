Man Utd vs PAOK live stream: How to watch Europa League online

Man Utd have started the Europa League 2024/25 season with three draws and will be desperate to put a win on the board as the Red Devils welcome Greek champions PAOK — and you can watch the Man Utd vs PAOK live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs PAOK live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs PAOK live stream takes place Thursday, November 7.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 8)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Man Utd are still waiting for new manager Ruben Amorim to see out his notice at Sporting, so Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take charge of his third game as interim and the Dutchman knows a win is a must. Three Europa League draws has left the Red Devils in 21st spot in the league phase, with United's form on the continent as insipid as it is domestically. Christian Eriksen has impressed in the competition thus far, though, and the Dane could get another crack on Thursday.

PAOK's European adventure started nine games ago, way back in July in the Champions League qualifying rounds, and the reigning Greek champions registered their first point of the league phase of the Europa League last time out against Viktoria Plzen after a late equalizer from former Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman. Keep any eye out for Greek wunderkid Giannis Konstantelias, while Shola Shoretire returns to Old Trafford after spending 11 years in United's youth teams.

You won’t want to miss watching the Man Utd vs PAOK live stream as both sides seek a first win of the Europa League 2024/25. We’ve all the details you need down below including any free streams.

Can I watch Man Utd vs PAOK for free? There doesn't appear to be any free live stream to watch Man Utd vs PAOK for free, but Ukrainian football fans can tune in on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1). No sign up is required but you will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services when traveling outside of Ukraine. Details below.

How to watch Man Utd vs PAOK from anywhere

Man Utd vs PAOK live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual Ukrainian service, you'd select Ukraine from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the game.

Watch Man Utd vs PAOK in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Man Utd vs PAOK live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man Utd vs PAOK live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Where to watch Man Utd vs PAOK in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Man Utd vs PAOK live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Man Utd vs PAOK online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs PAOK online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Man Utd vs PAOK live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Man Utd vs PAOK in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Man United vs PAOK live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Man Utd vs PAOK in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Man Utd vs PAOK in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Manchester United vs PAOK live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide