UCI World Championships Road Race 2024 live stream: How to watch cycling free

Zurich, Switzerland, is the host for this year’s Worlds and has already played host to the time trial events, as well as road racing in the youth categories, but the anticipation raises a notch as we await the coronation of the best road racers in the world, who’ll earn the right to wear the coveted rainbow jersey for the next 12 months.

Zurich has laid out a spectacular race course, featuring tough climbs, technical descents, mountain vistas and lake shores, all combining to set up finely-poised contests between the world’s best riders.

In the women’s race, which takes place on Saturday, the 2023 world champion Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) will be hoping for another year in rainbows and will face competition from hilly classics specialist Demi Vollering (Netherlands), the new Tour de France Femmes champion Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), and the likes of Marianne Vos (Netherlands), Kristen Faulkner (USA), Grace Brown (Australia), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy).

In the men’s race there are two big favourites in Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). 2023 champion Mathieu van der Poel may find a little too much climbing for his liking but when he’s on song he can’t be counted out. Read on for how to watch UCI World Championships Road Races 2024 live streams from wherever you are.

FREE UCI World Championships Road Races 2024 live streams

The 2024 UCI World Championships Road Races are available to watch for FREE in a number of territories, including the UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Italy.

In the UK, the BBC has the rights to all the racing for the World Championships, while the same is true of SBS in Australia, France Televisions in France, RTVE in Spain, and RAI in Italy.

If you're travelling away from home, you may be unable to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the UCI World Championships Road Races for free - we’ll show you how to do that below.

UCI World Championships Road Races 2024 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2024 UCI World Championships Road Races live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch a World Championships Road Races live stream in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 UCI Road World Championships on FloBikes, the cycling arm of streaming platform FloSports. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

Watch World Championships Road Races live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 UCI Road World Championships on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Where to watch the World Championships Road Races live in the U.K.

In the UK, free-to-air public broadcaster BBC has the rights to the World Championships. Both the women’s race on Saturday and the men’s race on Sunday will be shown live on television, on BBC 2. The racing will also be available to stream online via the BBC iPlayer.

Paid-for coverage will also be available through the Eurosport TV channel and the streaming service of its parent company, Discovery.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Where to watch the World Championships Road Races live in Australia

In Australia, the UCI World Championships Road Races are available free-to-air on SBS's streaming service, SBS On Demand, with the action taking place in the early hours of the morning.

Australian viewers also have a paid-for option, with the races to be streamed live by Fox Sports. A digital subscription starts at $4.99 per month or $49 per year.

Watch the World Championships Road Races 2024 in Europe

The UCI Road World Championships are being shown widely across Europe, with many public broadcasters holding the rights, including France Televisions in France, RTVE in Spain, RAI in Italy, VRT in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands. In the host country of Switzerland, the action is available via the German-speaking SRF and Italian-speaking RSI.

The road races are also available on major networks such as ZDF in Germany, TV2 in Denmark, SVT in Sweden, 2 in Norway, TVP Sport in Poland, CT Sport in Czechia, SLO 2 in Slovenia, Sport TV in Slovakia.

Eurosport and Discovery hold rights on a pan-European basis, so viewers across Europe can watch on satellite TV or the Discovery+ streaming service. A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back €6.99 per month.

Watch the World Championships Road Races 2024 in Rest of the World

The 2024 UCI Road World Championships are being broadcast around the globe.

Viewers in China can watch on CCTV5, while in Japan it'll be on the JSports network. There is also coverage on StarHub in Singapore, Astro in Malaysia, and TAP in the Philippines. In Thailand, there's a choice between JKN and True Vision.

The action is also available in India and across a large range of territories covering Asia, Africa, Oceania, and the Americas, via YouTube TV, the subscription streaming arm of the popular video platform.

UCI World Championships Road Races 2024 route maps

The map and profile for the Elite/U23 women's road race (Image credit: UCI / Zurich 2024)

The map and profile for the Elite men's road race (Image credit: UCI / Zurich 2024)

UCI World Championships Road Races schedule

Saturday September 28 | Elite Women | Start 12:45, finish 17:30 (local time, CEST)

| Elite Women | Start 12:45, finish 17:30 (local time, CEST) Sunday September 29 | Elite Men | Start 10:30, finish 17:30 (local time, CEST)

Where are the 2024 UCI Road World Championships held? Contested over the course of a week, the 2024 UCI Road World Championships are being held in Zurich, Switzerland. The road race circuits take in the shorelines of Lake Zurich as well as venturing out onto the climbs that lie in the foothills of the high mountains that loom in the background. The route pitches the races in favour of one-day Classics specialists who can climb well.

