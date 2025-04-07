Houston vs Florida live stream: How to watch March Madness final online, what channel is it on?
Houston's No.1-rated defense and Florida's elite offense sets up a brilliant clash of styles
The March Madness final sees red-hot kindred spirits Houston and Florida tee up a mouthwatering showdown between the No.1 defense and the No.3 offense in college basketball, headlined by LJ Cryer vs Walter Clayton Jr.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch Houston vs Florida live from anywhere with a VPN.
The Houston vs Florida live stream takes place on Monday, April 7.
► Time: 8:50 p.m. ET / 5:50 p.m. PT / 1:50 a.m. BST (Tuesday) / 10:50 a.m. AEST (Tuesday)
• U.S. — CBS via Sling
• Australia — Kayo Sports 7-day free trial
• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
It's a tantalizing matchup that has the potential to produce an all-time classic March Madness championship game. While they have completely different playing styles, the Cougars and Gators are united by form, mettle and their twin 35-4 records.
Neither team has made easy work of this. They've been on the brink of elimination three times apiece, not least in their respective national semi-final ties at the weekend. Houston overturned a 14-point deficit in the last 10 minutes to stun Cooper Flagg and overall No.2 seed Duke, while Florida ate up a 9-point deficit to send Johni Broome and No.1 overall seed Auburn home.
Having dragged Florida over the line time after time, there's no debate that Clayton Jr has been the standout player of the tournament. However, he hasn't faced a unit as tight-knit as Houston. Their strength is in the collective.
Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the hoops action by following our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.
Best streams and deals for watching Houston vs Florida
Sling deal: 50% off plus a free month of AMC+
You can watch the March Madness championship game by subscribing to the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.
March Madness championship on Paramount+ w/Showtime
Want to watch Houston vs Florida live? At $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, Paramount Plus with Showtime is the cheapest way to watch the March Madness title game. It gets you access to your local CBS station's live feed, live sport, plus hit TV shows such as "1923". What's not to love?
How to watch Houston vs Florida live streams from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the national championship game on your subscriptions?
You can still watch your usual Houston vs Florida live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.
So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Watch Houston vs Florida live streams in the U.S.
In the U.S., you can watch the championship game on CBS.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, just for March Madness the Sling TV Orange plan will let you stream every game on CBS through the March Madness Live app. Log in using your Sling credentials.
Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3. Sling Orange usually costs from $45.99/month but new customers get their first month half-price.
Alternatively, you can tune in via Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is streaming any and all games that are shown on CBS from $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.
How to watch Houston vs Florida live streams in the U.K.
Houston vs Florida will be live on Sky Sports in the U.K.. The game will go out on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the March Madness national championship game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
If you want to sign up, basketball fans can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
How to watch Houston vs Florida live streams in Canada
Houston vs Florida is live on TSN and TSN+.
The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. You also use it to watch Formula 1 2025 online without cable.
If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a March Madness championship stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Houston vs Florida live streams in Australia
Aussies will find Houston vs Florida live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.
Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing the March Madness championship game, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.
There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
