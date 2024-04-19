Haney vs Garcia live stream: How to watch the boxing this weekend

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia – aka This One Counts – gives both fighters the chance to put a simmering rivalry to bed once and for all at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. Better still, it's for Haney's WBC super lightweight title, too. It's going to be an all-out war with real bad blood between them — and you can watch Haney vs Garcia live streams from anywhere with a VPN, if you find yourself blocked from your usual coverage.

Haney vs Garcia live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, Apr. 20, 2024

► Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Apr. 21) / 10 a.m. AEST (Apr. 21).

► Haney vs Garcia: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. BST (Apr. 21) / 1:30 p.m. AEST (Apr. 21).

• U.S. / RoW — DAZN PPV

• U.K. — DAZN

Haney has dizzying hand speed and, though his knockout record isn't the best, the 25-year-old was undisputed at 135lbs before moving up a division and looking all the better for it. Surely a fight against long-rumored dance partner Teofimo Lopez is up next with a win?

Garcia is a boxer for the social media generation. A huge deal on Instagram and TikTok, King Ry has been desperate to establish himself at the forefront of boxing fans' minds but Saturday will be his first world title contest for all the fame.

Haney and Garcia fought each other six times as amateurs, the record standing 3-3. Can Haney get that all-important first win in the pro game, as expected?

Watch Haney vs Garcia live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your DAZN subscription or PPV?

Haney vs Garcia live streams by country

Here is all the information you need on how to watch Haney vs Garcia in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

How to watch the Haney vs Garcia live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Haney vs Garcia live streams with a DAZN PPV. That'll set you back a hefty $69.99 but the good news is you'll get a full month's subscription to the U.S. streaming service after you watch all the action live and uninterrupted.

After that first month, a subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access.

The Haney vs Garcia fight is also available on PPV.com for $79.99.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

How to watch Haney vs Garcia live streams in the U.K.

It's better news for fight fans in the U.K. where there is no extra PPV cost to watch Haney vs Garcia live on DAZN. That means the bout is included as part of a regular DAZN subscription.

Subscriptions to the streaming service cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, with the headline bout expected to start at around 4:30 a.m. BST.

How to watch Haney vs Garcia live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Haney vs Garcia fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $69.99. Again, for that price, you get a month's subscription to the streaming service included.

After that month, DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

How to watch Haney vs Garcia live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Haney vs Garcia live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$34.95, again with a full month's access included for non-subscribers to catch all the action.

How to watch Haney vs Garcia live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Haney vs Garcia fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$34.95, with non-subscribers getting a month's access to the streaming service as part of that fee.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Haney vs Garcia tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Devin Haney Ryan Garcia Nationality U.S. U.S. Date of birth November 17th, 1998 August 8th, 1998 Height 5' 8' 5' 8.5" Reach 72" 70" Total fights 31 25 Record 31-0 (15 KOs) 24-1 (20 KOs)

Haney vs Garcia fight card

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia; For Haney's WBC super lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb; Super lightweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe; Super middleweight

John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez; Super flyweight

Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore; Light middleweight

Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia odds

Unsurprisingly given his unblemished record and experience at super lightweight, Haney is a decent favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -800. Garcia is +550 to win.