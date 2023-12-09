Haney vs Prograis live stream: How to watch boxing online now, non-PPV option, start time, full fight card

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis for the latter's WBC super lightweight world title could provide another barnstorming night of boxing. Prograis may be the reigning champ, but Haney starts Saturday night's fight as favorite to become a two-weight title holder after unifying the lightweight division and vacating his belts.

Haney vs Prograis live streams are available around the world via DAZN. On holiday or away from home? Read on for how to watch Haney vs Prograis live streams from anywhere with a VPN, including cheaper, non-PPV options.

Haney vs Prograis live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

► Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. UK (Dec. 10) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 10).

► Haney vs Prograis: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. UK (Dec. 10) / 3:30 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 10).

• Global stream — DAZN

Saturday will be Devin Haney's first fight up at super lightweight, but there was a definite sense that The Dream was struggling to make weight in his final bout at 135lbs. A tricky operator who may even move on up to welterweight and challenge the undisputed champ Terrence Crawford in the future, Haney boxes well at range and has notched up comfortable defeats of Jorge Linares and George Kambosos Jr.

Regis Prograis is also fighting for the second time this year after earning a split decision to keep his WBC belt against Danielito Zorrilla. The 34-year-old southpaw, whose Rougarou nickname means 'werewolf' in Louisiana French, has boxed at world level for five years and lost just once, to Josh Taylor for three super lightweight belts in 2019. An 11th round knockout of Jose Zepeda in November 2022 made him a world champion and he has the grit and determination to challenge Haney's skill.

Haney is a smart, technical fighter and has the grade to start as favorite but there's no way Prograis will give up that famous green strap without putting up a hell of a fight. Below, we'll show you how to watch a Haney vs Prograis live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Haney vs Prograis live streams WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the Haney vs Prograis fight.

In some countries, including the U.S. and Canada, the big fight is a pay-per-view, meaning you'll have to cough up a one-off fee on top of your regular DAZN subscription.

However, there are a handful of countries – the U.K. and Australia, for example – where locals can watch Haney vs Prograis with nothing more than a regular DAZN subscription.

Make sure you go online to take a look at the DAZN website to find out whether your country requires a PPV or not to watch Haney vs Prograis live streams.

How to watch Haney vs Prograis live streams from anywhere

Traveling abroad at the moment? You can still watch Haney vs Prograis live via DAZN.



Haney vs Prograis live streams by country

How to watch the Haney vs Prograis live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Haney vs Prograis live streams with a DAZN PPV. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $19.99 on a 12-month contract, $24.99 if you pay month-by-month or $224.99 if you pay up front for a year's access, but remember you'll need to pay a fairly steep additional PPV fee of $59.99 to watch all the Haney vs Prograis action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Haney vs Prograis live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN.



How to watch Haney vs Prograis live streams in the U.K.

It's slightly better news for fight fans in the U.K. where there is no extra PPV cost to watch Haney vs Prograis live on DAZN. That means the bout is included as part of a regular DAZN subscription.

Subscriptions to the streaming service cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. UK in the early hours of Sunday, December 10, with the headline bout expected to start at around 4:30 p.m. UK.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to tune into the Haney vs Prograis live stream, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN.

How to watch Haney vs Prograis live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront, and the Haney vs Prograis PPV price is set at CA$54.99 on top. Much like in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN.

How to watch Haney vs Prograis live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. The Haney vs Prograis follows the lead of the Poms in that it is also available via a regular DAZN monthly subscription in Australia, without the need to pay for a PPV fee on top to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN.

How to watch Haney vs Prograis live streams in New Zealand

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Haney vs Prograis fight. It's DAZN again, with no PPV cost required on top of the regular subscription.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN.

Haney vs Prograis tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Devin Haney Regis Prograis Nationality American American Date of birth November 17th, 1998 January 24th, 1989 Height 5' 8' 5' 8" Reach 71" 67" Total fights 30 30 Record 30-0 (15 KOs) 29-1 (24 KOs)

Haney vs Prograis fight card

Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis’ WBC junior welterweight title

Liam Paro vs. Montana Love, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Andy Cruz vs. Jovanni Straffon, 10 rounds, lightweights

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida, 10 rounds, for Bridges’ IBF women’s bantamweight title

Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, middleweights

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Destiny Jones, 8 rounds, female junior lightweights

Shamar Canal vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, junior lightweights