Davis vs Garcia live stream: How to watch online tonight, free option, fight card, start time, odds

The wait is almost over. After years of verbal jabs, tonight's Davis vs Garcia live stream will finally bring two of boxing's brightest rising stars to blows. It should be one of the sport's biggest matchups, at least until we get the inevitable rematch of these lightweight pugilists.

As for recent action, the two nearly came to blows at the weigh-in outside of Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, where the two will square off. The match is plenty tense for both men, as Davis (28-0-0) and Garcia (23-0-0) both enter undefeated.

Both men tend to win by KO, though Davis' 93% rate is higher than Garcia's 83% rate. The 28-year-old Davis has four-and-a-half pounds on his 24-year-old target, while Garcia has similarly-slim margins on height and reach.

Davis, often referred to as a knockout artist, is favored to win the match, and declared that he only needs one punch to break Garcia's jaw and send him to sleep. Garcia has offense, sure, but he also has speed on his side.

The sub-main event sees the WBA "regular" super middleweight title on the line as David Morrell defends against Yamaguchi Falcao.

Davis vs Garcia free live streams available in Mexico

Expect, as has been the usual pattern, Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) to offer a live stream for free to all those in Mexico. So, congrats to those who live (or are vacationing) there. Not only are you in Mexico (I'm jealous, yeah, so what?), but you get to save money on this card.

How to watch Davis vs Garcia live streams from anywhere on Earth

Off DAZN's grid? You can watch Davis vs Garcia live. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab):

Davis vs Garcia live streams in the US

Americans have multiple ways to watch Davis vs Garcia, though many will primarily see that it's in da zone, aka DAZN (opens in new tab). The $24.99 per month service is a hot destination for fight night fans, and it charges $60 on top for Davis vs. Garcia.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

But Sling TV, one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives, is also likely offering the event. In the past, they've sold boxing PPVs for $84.99 (same price as a month of DAZN and the iPPV).

Davis vs Garcia live streams in the UK

DAZN (opens in new tab) is not charging extra for the PPV, which makes sense given the timing of it all. DAZN costs as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST (on April 23rd) and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. BST.

Woof. Best of luck.

Davis vs Garcia live streams in Canada and Australia

Yes, even our friends to the north and down under will also watch Davis vs Garcia on DAZN (opens in new tab). Much like us in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and an iPPV fee.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia at Catchweight (136lbs)

David Morrell (c) vs. Yamaguchi Falcao at Super middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado at Super middleweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado Zambrano at Middleweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas at Middleweight

Vito Meilnicki Jr vs. Jose Sanchez Charles at Light middleweight

Floyd Schofield vs. Jesus Valentin Leon at Lightweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill at Middleweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio at Light heavyweight

Jalil Major Hackett vs. Jason Phillips at Light middleweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena at Bantamweight

Davis vs Garcia odds

As of today (Saturday, April 22) DraftKings Sportsbook (opens in new tab)'s odds are in favor of Davis (-265) to the underdog Garcia (+205). To neophytes, that means you'd need to wager $265 on Davis to win $100 if he wins, and a $100 bet on Garcia would net you $205 if he wins.

The fight is slightly expected to go the distance, as the over for 7.5 rounds is -135 and under is +100.