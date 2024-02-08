Lopez vs Ortiz live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz for the former's WBO super lightweight world title late on Thursday night in Las Vegas, just three days before the Super Bowl. Lopez starts as favorite but he's come unstuck before when looking too far ahead — read on for how to watch Lopez vs Ortiz live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Date: Thursday, February 8

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Time: (est. ringwalks) 12 a.m. ET (Feb. 9) / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT (Feb. 9) / 4 p.m. AEDT (Feb. 9)

U.S. — ESPN Plus

U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Brooklyn fighter Lopez has always had plenty to say for himself, but the unanimous decision he won last time out against Josh Taylor to win the WBO super lightweight world title was the 26-year-old's best performance since beating Vasily Lomachenko in October 2020.

The Takeover's lightning hand speed and heavy hitting make him a match for anyone but the New Yorker was guilty of overlooking George Kambosos to lose his titles in November 2021 and has been rebuilding since. With mega fights agains Devin Haney and Terence Crawford on the horizon, he can't make the same mistake again.

Ortiz may not be the biggest name but the 27-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts, knows he's got enough gunpowder in his fights to challenge heavy favorite Lopez. The Technician took Lomachenko the distance in their October 2022 bout and has beaten former WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring. Can he go on to win the first world title fight of his career?

Here's everything you need to watch the Lopez vs Ortiz live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Lopez vs Ortiz live streams in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBO super lightweight world title fight live stream between Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz on ESPN Plus.

It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Lopez vs Ortiz live streams by country

How to watch the Lopez vs Ortiz live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Lopez vs Ortiz live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch the Lopez vs Ortiz live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Lopez vs Ortiz live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the ringwalks for Lopez vs Ortiz are expected from 12 a.m. ET (Friday) / 9 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Can you watch Lopez vs Ortiz in Australia?

Unfortunately, as it stands there is no broadcaster for the Lopez vs Ortiz live stream in Australia.

Kayo Sports is a regular for boxing live streams, so you may want to keep an eye out closer to the fight to see if a late deal has been struck.

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Teofimo Lopez Jamaine Ortiz Nationality America American Date of birth July 30th, 1987 April 28th, 1996 Height 5' 8" 5' 8" Reach 68.5" 69" Total fights 20 19 Record 19-1 (13 KOs) 17-1-1 (8 KOs)

Lopez vs Ortiz Fight card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz ; For Lopez's WBO world super lightweight title

; For Lopez's WBO world super lightweight title Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza; Lightweight

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron; Lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment; Super lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda; Lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon; Middleweight

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas; Super lightweight

Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemis Isom Riley; Heavyweight

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales; Super lightweight

Lopez vs Ortiz odds

DraftKings has the odds heavily in favor of Lopez (-700) to the underdog Otiz (+450).