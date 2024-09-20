Geelong vs Brisbane live stream: How to watch Cats vs Lions 2024 AFL Preliminary Final online from anywhere

Saturday's Geelong vs Brisbane live stream marks the third AFL Preliminary Final meeting between these sides in five years. The Lions are basking in the afterglow of the logic-defying victory that got them here, but the last time they beat the Cats in a final, Geelong coach Chris Scott was decked in Brisbane maroon — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

That was 20 years ago, whereas the memories of the 71-point hammering they suffered at the hands of Geelong two years ago are still raw. And while Brisbane were busting their guts to overturn a 44-point deficit against GWS last Saturday, their opponents had their feet up, midway through a fortnight's rest.

The emotional, let alone the physical, impact of that ludicrous turnaround could end up defining this AFL Prelim. The Lions willl lean heavily on their two-time Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale, but how much can they count on Cam Rayner? After the season of his life, he very nearly cost them last weekend's game, and the Cats will sniff out any whiff of uncertainty at the MCG.

Read on to find out how to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams where you are.

Can I watch a free 2024 AFL Prelim Final live stream? Sadly not. If you're in Australia you can watch Geelong vs Brisbane free on Channel 7 on TV but you can't stream it on the 7Plus streaming service. The Australian streaming rights to the 2024 AFL Prelim Finals belong to Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports is a paid subscription service.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Kayo Sports and watch the Geelong vs Brisbane live stream.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane in the U.S.

AFL fans in the U.S. can watch Geelong vs Brisbane on FOX Sports 2 or the Fox Sports website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1, FS2 plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Cats vs Lions live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Geelong vs Brisbane game is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in Australia

AFL fans Down Under can watch a Geelong vs Brisbane live stream on Kayo Sports with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month. It also hosts plenty of cricket, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's a 7-day free trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Terrestrial TV viewers can also watch the match for free on Channel 7 — though it's not available on the network's 7plus streaming service.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Geelong vs Brisbane live streams in Canada

In Canada, Geelong vs Brisbane is being shown on TSN.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can live stream Geelong vs Brisbane on TSN Plus, which grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch the AFL Preliminary Final using a VPN such as NordVPN.

