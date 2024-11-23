England vs Japan live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby

England have lost five matches in a row and would ordinarily fancy their chances against Japan, against whom they hold a 100% record. The hosts' outspoken former head coach is in the opposite dugout, however, and he has a point to prove. Keep reading as we explain your England vs Japan live stream options and how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

England vs Japan live streams: TV schedule, dates The England vs Japan live stream takes place Sunday, November 24.

► Time: 4:10 p.m. GMT / 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT / 3:10 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

England's recent difficulties in getting over the line — both literally and metaphorically — are well documented. Unable to turn territory into tries and see out games in which they're leading, Steve Borthwick's side have lost five in a row and haven't won since beating Japan 52-17 in the summer. Tom Curry is expected to return to the squad after overcoming concussion protocols, but Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has not and misses out.

Japan are rebuilding, but come into this one off the back of a 36-20 victory over Uruguay last weekend, putting memories of a 52-12 drubbing at the hands of France a fortnight ago on the back burner. There will be plenty of chat in the build-up about Eddie Jones, whose seven-year spell in charge of England has come under recent scrutiny for the 'toxic' environment the head coach fostered in the dressing room. The Australian would love nothing more than to inflict an Autumn Internationals whitewash on his erstwhile charges.

Can England get back to winning ways or will the returning Jones bite the hand that once fed him? Read on to see your England vs Japan live stream options and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Japan 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. England vs Japan kicks off at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT on Sunday.

If you don't already have the service, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

How to watch England vs Japan 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch England vs Japan live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we rate it so highly in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch England vs Japan online as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs Japan live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including England vs Japan. Build-up starts at 3:45 p.m. GMT on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 4:10 p.m.

You can stream TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add it through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs Japan live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

England vs Japan will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans in Australia, along with all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 3:10 a.m. AEDT on Monday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's Autumn Nations Series, including England vs Japan live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying an annual pass for $300. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this England vs Japan game — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 1 at 5:10 a.m. NZDT on Monday and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch rugby live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

More from Tom's Guide