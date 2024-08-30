Clemson vs Georgia livestream: How to watch college football Week 1 game online from anywhere

The Clemson vs. Georgia livestream is the first top 15 matchup of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Clemson vs Georgia livestream, date, time and channels The Clemson vs. Georgia livestream is tomorrow (Sat., Aug. 31).

► Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. AEST (Aug. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

There's a real chance that this is one of the best games of the entire year, let alone Week 1. Clemson and Georgia both boast elite programs with championship pedigree and top 15 rankings. Both will be eyeing this year's 12-team College Football Playoff and consider making a baseline for the season rather than a stretch goal.

That said, one of these teams is expected to be better. 14th-ranked Clemson is no slouch. Last year the Tigers had the 21st-ranked team defense. This year, they'll hope to build on that strength, led by defensive end TJ Parker (5.5 sacks in 2023) and safety Khalil Barnes (3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles). But they only scored 29.8 points per game, which was just 52nd best in the FBS.

29.8 points won't be good enough to beat Georgia. The top-ranked Bulldogs scored 40.1 points per game (5th in FBS) and quarterback Carson Beck is a Heisman favorite this year. The defense isn't a weak spot for Georgia either — they allowed just 15.6 points per game (5th in FBS).

After missing out on the playoffs last year thanks to an SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama, Georgia will be looking to score a statement win with this game. But Clemson has an opportunity to take an early hold of the top spot in the ACC thanks to Florida State's loss to Georgia Tech last week. A win against Georgia would give them an advantage in the standings and the College Football Rankings that could be a difference-maker at the end of the year.

Make sure you don't miss Clemson vs. Georgia, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Clemson vs. Georgia livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

How to watch Clemson vs Georgia from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Clemson vs. Georgia livestream.

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Clemson vs. Georgia livestream is on ABC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including ABC in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $40 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks (select market), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $55 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

If you prefer a traditional streaming service to a cable TV alternative, you can also watch Clemson vs. Georgia on ESPN Plus.

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since Clemson vs. Georgia is on ABC, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia livestreams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, Clemson vs Georgia is not on Sky Sports. Sky Sports offers select games from the upcoming college football and NFL seasons, but Clemson vs Georgia isn't currently scheduled to air.

Still, if you want to watch select NCAA football games, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month. There will be live college football on Sat., Aug. 31 starting at 8:30 p.m. BST, it just won't be this game.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Clemson vs Georgia abroad.

How to watch Clemson vs Georgia livestreams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Clemson vs Georgia livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports will give you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Even though this game is on ABC in the U.S., Kayo Sports will have access through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Clemson vs Georgia livestreams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada, Clemson vs Georgia will be on TSN1. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.