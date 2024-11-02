Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream: How to watch La Liga game online for free

The Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream sees the home side look to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they play their local rivals at the Camp Nou — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream, Date, Time, Channels Barcelona vs Espanyol kicks off on Sunday, November 3.

► Time: 3.15 p.m. BST / 11.15 a.m. ET / 8.15 a.m. PT / 2.15 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 4)

• FREE STREAM – GXR World (India)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+ / Fubo (free trial)

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has put his faith in youth and it seems to be paying off. After beating bitter rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu last weekend, Barca are six points clear at the top of La Liga. Academy products Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde are all excelling, while veteran striker Robert Lewandowski is in fine form with 14 league goals already this season.

While Barcelona are flying high, it’s been a very different story for neighbors Espanyol. Sitting just one place above the relegation zone and having lost five of their last six league games, they enter the Catalan derby low on confidence. However, they showed last season that nothing can be taken for granted in a derby when they secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.

You won’t want to miss this one so read on to find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream from anywhere and potentially for free.

Can you watch Barcelona vs Espanyol for free? You can watch Barcelona vs Espanyol FREE on the GXR World website in India. Dubai-based GXR is streaming free La Liga and Serie A matches on the Indian subcontinent. Traveling outside India? You will likely need a VPN to unblock your usual stream when abroad – we recommend that you try NordVPN risk-free.

