Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream: How to watch La Liga game online for free
Barca enter the Catalan derby in impressive form
The Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream sees the home side look to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they play their local rivals at the Camp Nou — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!
Barcelona vs Espanyol kicks off on Sunday, November 3.
► Time: 3.15 p.m. BST / 11.15 a.m. ET / 8.15 a.m. PT / 2.15 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 4)
• FREE STREAM – GXR World (India)
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN+ / Fubo (free trial)
• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has put his faith in youth and it seems to be paying off. After beating bitter rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Bernabeu last weekend, Barca are six points clear at the top of La Liga. Academy products Lamine Yamal, Marc Casado and Alejandro Balde are all excelling, while veteran striker Robert Lewandowski is in fine form with 14 league goals already this season.
While Barcelona are flying high, it’s been a very different story for neighbors Espanyol. Sitting just one place above the relegation zone and having lost five of their last six league games, they enter the Catalan derby low on confidence. However, they showed last season that nothing can be taken for granted in a derby when they secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou.
You won’t want to miss this one so read on to find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream from anywhere and potentially for free.
Can you watch Barcelona vs Espanyol for free?
You can watch Barcelona vs Espanyol FREE on the GXR World website in India.
Dubai-based GXR is streaming free La Liga and Serie A matches on the Indian subcontinent.
Traveling outside India? You will likely need a VPN to unblock your usual stream when abroad – we recommend that you try NordVPN risk-free.
How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Catalan derby on your usual streaming service?
You can still watch Barcelona vs Espanyol live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back home in your usual country – regardless of where in the world you actually are. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.
NordVPN is the VPN we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Barcelona vs Espanyol with a VPN
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual Indian service, you'd select India from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to GXR World or another service and watch Barcelona vs Espanyol live online for free.
Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Barcelona vs Espanyol live streams on ESPN+ ($10.99/month, no free trial)
Alternatively, if you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month after a handy 7-day free trial.
If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN (Save 70%).
Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in the U.K.
Premier Sports 2 hosts the Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream in the U.K. and is the de facto home of La Liga in Great Britain. The La Liga TV plan costs £7.99/month.
ITV has the rights to broadcast 10 La Liga games for free – but not Barcelona vs Espanyol, unfortunately.
If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in Canada
Canadians can watch a Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream on TSN+.
Standalone digital streaming service TSN+ currently costs from $8/month CAD plus tax and delivers a host of live sports including NFL, F1 and AEW.
Canadians trapped abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.
Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in Australia
Aussies can watch the Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream on beIN Sports Connect and beIn Sports 2.
Subscriptions to beIN Sports costs from $14.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. So again, it's a solid way to watch free Barcelona vs Espanyol live streams.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your beIN Sports account as if you were back home in Oz.
Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in New Zealand
beIN Sports is the place to find catch La Liga live streams in New Zealand. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere
- The best VPN service
- How to watch F1 live streams online
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a wide range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo and FourFourTwo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains soccer – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.