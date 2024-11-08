ATP Finals live stream 2024: How to watch tennis for free from anywhere, seeds, schedule

It's been a strange and momentous year for tennis, something that will be on full display at the ATP Finals in Turin. Novak Djokovic's withdrawal means that, for the first time since 2001, none of the sport's modern greats will be competing in the season-ending tournament. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, it's over to you.

2024 ATP Finals live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 ATP Finals run from Sunday, November 10 to Sunday, November 17.

► Italy — Rai Play (FREE)

► U.S. — Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's worth remembering that Sinner hadn't won a grand slam before 2024. The Italian has topped the rankings since June, by virtue of winning the Australian and US Opens, as well as a multitude of Masters 1000 and 500 events. His two failed anti-doping tests, however, won't be forgotten in a hurry.

The French Open and Wimbledon titles were snapped up by Alcaraz, with whom Sinner shares a friendly but fiercely competitive rivalry — their head-to-head is 6-4 in the Spaniard's favor.

Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz have all had the dubious honor of losing major finals to Sinner and Alcaraz this year. Unlike their younger adversaries, however, Zverev and Medvedev have each lifted the ATP Finals trophy.

FREE ATP Finals live streams

The 2024 ATP Finals are being live streamed for free on Rai Sport and its Rai Play streaming service in Italy.

But what if you're based in Italy but aren't at home to catch that free ATP Finals coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch ATP Finals 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription? You can still watch ATP Finals 2024 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN is outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Italian service, you'd select Italy from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Rai Play or another website and watch the ATP Finals as normal.

How to watch ATP Finals in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 ATP Finals.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages, as well as cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC and USA. The Sling Orange plan comes with ESPN. You'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the 2024 ATP Finals.

Fubo has a 7-day free trial and has dozens of sports channels, including FS1, ESPN and USA. Prices start at $79.99. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the ATP Finals.

How to watch ATP Finals in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the ATP Finals action on TSN as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch ATP Finals online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an ATP Finals live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch ATP Finals in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster for the ATP Finals in the U.K..

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The event will be shown across the Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow ATP Finals live streams on Sky Go by using a VPN.

How to watch ATP Finals in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the ATP Finals on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you'll have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream ATP Finals 2024.

Traveling outside Australia? You can watch via a VPN instead.

ATP Finals seeds 2024

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2. Alexander Zverev (GER)

3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

5. Taylor Fritz (USA)

6. Casper Ruud (NOR)

7. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS)

ATP Finals schedule 2024

(All times ET)

Sunday, November 10 (main draw round-robin)

5:30 a.m. – Doubles

8 a.m. – Singles

12 p.m. – Doubles

Not before 2:30 p.m. – Singles

Monday, November 11 (main draw round-robin)

5:30 a.m. – Doubles

8 a.m. – Singles

12 p.m. – Doubles

Not before 2:30 p.m. – Singles

Tuesday, November 12 (main draw round-robin)

5:30 a.m. – Doubles

8 a.m. – Singles

12 p.m. – Doubles

Not before 2:30 p.m. – Singles

Wednesday, November 13 (main draw round-robin)

5:30 a.m. – Doubles

8 a.m. – Singles

12 p.m. – Doubles

Not before 2:30 p.m. – Singles

Thursday, November 14 (main draw round-robin)

5:30 a.m. – Doubles

8 a.m. – Singles

12 p.m. – Doubles

Not before 2:30 p.m. – Singles

Friday, November 15 (main draw round-robin)

5:30 a.m. – Doubles

8 a.m. – Singles

12 p.m. – Doubles

Not before 2:30 p.m. – Singles

Saturday, November 16 (semi-finals)

6 a.m. – Doubles

8:30 a.m. – Singles

12 p.m. – Doubles

Not before 2:30 p.m. – Singles

Sunday, November 17 (final)

9 a.m. – Doubles

12 p.m. – Singles

