How to watch '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 online — stream episodes now

And what could possibly follow "90 Day Fiancé"? That's right "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 where the fame-hungry couples who met on the first show and formed relationships are now struggling to get along together. Who could have predicted that? This is where they see if they can sort out their problems.

You can watch "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 on TLC in the U.S. every Sunday — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 - Release date and time ► Date and time: "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 premieres on Monday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

• U.S. — TLC via Sling / Max (next day)

In order to do that they will spend three weeks at a desert oasis in Arizona where, according to the programme makers, "They will navigate issues of jealousy, anger, and intimacy through group therapy and untraditional approaches, including hypnotherapy, pleasure-mapping, sand tray therapy, and off-grid excursions into the desert. But will they all make it to the commitment ceremony at the end of the retreat?"

You can get a good idea by scrolling down to the cast bios below and watching the new companion show that airs with this season titled "Last Resort: Between the Sheets" (cast members offer behind-the-scenes commentary and self-reflections on their time at the retreat).

Read on to find out how to watch "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 premieres on TLC on Monday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes are also available to stream the same day on Max.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch TLC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), TLC, AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Watch '90 Day: The Last Resort' S2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business.

NordVPN is a VPN service.

Watch '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 in the U.K.

There is no release date for "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 in the UK but season 1 is still available to watch on Discovery Plus. If it appears anywhere, it is likely to be here.

A subscription starts at £3.99 per month, though for £6.99 you'll also get live sports coverage from Eurosport, including snooker, tennis and cycling, and for £30.99 you'll get all things TNT Sports, such as Champions League and Premier League football.

If you're an American in the U.K. for work or on vacation you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent Discovery Plus from working.

Can you watch '90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 in Canada or Australia?

As of yet, no plans have been announced to release "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2 in Canada or Australia.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 cast

Meet the cast of "90 Day: The Last Resort" season 2:

Ari & Bini - Separated for four long months, struggling with trust and infidelity issues. They continue to work on their relationship for the sake of their son, Avi.

- Separated for four long months, struggling with trust and infidelity issues. They continue to work on their relationship for the sake of their son, Avi. Brandon & Julia - Not on the same page when it comes to having kids, and Julia has been increasingly homesick in the U.S. The couple is growing apart and slowly losing touch with what’s important in their marriage.

- Not on the same page when it comes to having kids, and Julia has been increasingly homesick in the U.S. The couple is growing apart and slowly losing touch with what’s important in their marriage. Gino & Jasmine - Have been navigating years of intimacy issues and conflicting desires, both in and out of the bedroom. Following their wedding in the U.S., these challenges have only intensified. Jasmine feels controlled, while Gino is worn out from the constant arguments

- Have been navigating years of intimacy issues and conflicting desires, both in and out of the bedroom. Following their wedding in the U.S., these challenges have only intensified. Jasmine feels controlled, while Gino is worn out from the constant arguments Rob & Sophie - Emotionally distant for a while now. Their journey involves Sophie grappling with trust issues, while Rob feels exhausted from bearing the brunt of their relationship problem

- Emotionally distant for a while now. Their journey involves Sophie grappling with trust issues, while Rob feels exhausted from bearing the brunt of their relationship problem Josh & Natalie - Together for years, but Stacey is bothered by Florian’s partying ways ever since they made the move to Miami. After a recent health scare, Stacey is fed up with Florian as she claims he was not there for her in the way she needed. Florian doesn’t believe in therapy but heads to the resort to try to save their marriage

- Together for years, but Stacey is bothered by Florian’s partying ways ever since they made the move to Miami. After a recent health scare, Stacey is fed up with Florian as she claims he was not there for her in the way she needed. Florian doesn’t believe in therapy but heads to the resort to try to save their marriage Stacey & Florian - The only unmarried couple in the group, Natalie wants to be in a committed relationship with Josh, who has not welcomed Natalie into his family life. They’ve broken up three times in the past, and this is their last attempt to find a path forward together.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' season 2 episode guide

Season 02 Episode 01 - Built To Last?

Six couples on the brink of breakup arrive at a resort for intensive therapy. The couples must work through infidelity, lack of intimacy and distrust in order to move forward together. Will the resort save them or break them? Monday, December 2

S02 E02 - The Last Straw

The couples head to the desert for a group therapy called Compromise Canyon. They carry rocks that represent their issues and need to lighten their loads by hashing it out. Gino and Jasmine get into a huge fight, so Jasmine calls a friend for support. Monday, December 9

S02 E03 - Save The Last Dance

The couples head to a club to let off some steam and things get heated as they let loose. Ari goes missing. Natalie discovers Josh has been messaging Sophie, and Natalie decides to take action. Monday, December 16

S02 E04 - The Last Word

Natalie gets to the root of her issues when Josh leaves the resort. Sex therapy exposes truths and reveals secret fantasies that bring some couples together and divides others. Jasmine opens up about a solution she has for her and Gino's sexless marriage. Monday, December 23

S02 E05 - The Last Rodeo

Jasmine's open marriage suggestion shuts Gino down. Sex therapy homework fails to break the sexual gridlock, and leaves most of the couples unsatisfied. Natalie confronts the ladies about her huge club blowout and asks for forgiveness. The guys bond but tempers flare when the ladies crash their party. Monday, December 30

S02 E06 The Last Laugh

Tempers continue to flare after a night of excessive partying. A kayaking activity challenges power dynamics. Some couples manage to work as teams while others fall into old behaviors, as not all can respect the rules. Monday, January 6 2025

Official '90 Day: Last Resort' season 2 trailer

Meet the Couples from Season Two | 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort | TLC - YouTube Watch On