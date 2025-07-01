Get 50% off your Prime membership ahead of Prime Day — but there's a catch
Plus, earn up to 10% cash back during Prime Day
Amazon is offering young adults the ultimate back to school deal. Just days before the official start to Prime Day, Amazon has rolled out a new Prime membership. Best of all, it's 50% off.
Right now, 18 to 24 year olds can join Prime for Young Adults and get 6 months free. After your trial is over, you'll pay $7.49/month or just $69/year. That's 50% cheaper than a traditional Prime membership, yet it offers all of the same perks.
Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon
Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.
Prime for Young Adults is essentially a new tier of Amazon Prime dedicated to anyone 18 to 24 years old. You get all of the perks of being a Prime member like same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more.
In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). The cool thing about Prime for Young Adults is that members will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day (July 8 through July 11).
You can enroll by sharing your driver's license, passport, or identity card to confirm your age. Higher-education students can enroll simply by sharing their .edu e-mail address.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
