Get 50% off your Prime membership ahead of Prime Day — but there's a catch

Amazon is offering young adults the ultimate back to school deal. Just days before the official start to Prime Day, Amazon has rolled out a new Prime membership. Best of all, it's 50% off.

Right now, 18 to 24 year olds can join Prime for Young Adults and get 6 months free. After your trial is over, you'll pay $7.49/month or just $69/year. That's 50% cheaper than a traditional Prime membership, yet it offers all of the same perks.

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Prime for Young Adults is essentially a new tier of Amazon Prime dedicated to anyone 18 to 24 years old. You get all of the perks of being a Prime member like same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more.

In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). The cool thing about Prime for Young Adults is that members will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day (July 8 through July 11).

You can enroll by sharing your driver's license, passport, or identity card to confirm your age. Higher-education students can enroll simply by sharing their .edu e-mail address.

