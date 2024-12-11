This overlooked crime thriller just crashed the Prime Video top 10 — stream it now

Following up a critically acclaimed flick is pretty tough, and so “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” proved back in 2018. This crime thriller didn’t manage to reach the heights of its 2015 predecessor (neither critically nor commercially), but it’s still a well-constructed sequel that can be enjoyed even if you missed the first movie.

In fact, I’d go as far as to say this follow-up has become overlooked in the years since its release. I still see the first “Sicario” talked about fairly often, but “Day of the Soldado” is rarely recognized in the same way. Fortunately, it appears the movie is enjoying something of a resurgence as it’s just found its way into the Amazon Prime Video top 10 (as of Wednesday, December 11).

Right now, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” is ranked No. 9 in the Prime Video top 10, and it could move higher in the days ahead. However, to do that, it will need to compete with a whole load of Christmas movies currently dominating the streaming service’s most-watched list. But if you’re looking for a film that’s a little less seasonal, here’s why you should give “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” a chance. You might be surprised how much it has to offer.

What is ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ about?

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

While technically a sequel to 2015’s “Sicario”, “Day of the Soldado” was pitched as a “stand-alone spin-off” that can be enjoyed without having seen the first movie in the franchise. However, while the narrative doesn’t require the context of the original and can be followed by newcomers, there are several returning characters, and your watch will be richer if you’ve met the cast before.

Following a terrorist attack on U.S. soil, FBI agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) is instructed to resort to extreme measures to combat the Mexican crime cartels that are believed to have been involved. To succeed in this testing mission, Graver enlists a lethal operative, Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro), who has a reputation for completing practically impossible jobs.

Deciding to kidnap the daughter of a high-ranking cartel kingpin, and frame a rival gang in the process, Graver and Gillick find themselves questioning their mission, as they descend further into a complex web of sinister motivations and morally gray actions. This is a crime thriller with real venom in its bite.

Stream ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Columbia / Courtesy Everett / Alamy)

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” didn’t enjoy the overwhelmingly positive critical reception of its predecessor. The first “Sicario” movie scored an impressive 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, while “Day of the Soldado” managed a comparatively lukewarm 62% score on the same site. Its audience reception was also lower dropping from a high 85% to a more mixed 66% rating.

This is a sentiment I largely echo. I can't deny it, “Day of the Soldado” is a step-down, but it's still a worthwhile watch in its own right. For starters, Brolin and del Toro make for a fantastic action-thriller double-team. They’ve got enough macho energy to carry the numerous high-octane action sequences, but their underlining character dynamic is what keeps the movie interesting across its two-hour runtime. Benicio del Toro in particular is excellent as Gillick.

Director Stefano Sollima steps into the hot seat (replacing Denis Villeneuve) and keeps things generally slick throughout “Sicario: Day of the Soldado”. There’s some strong filmmaking panache on display, and each firefight is easy to follow and hits hard with punchy sound effects. The movie also asks some tough moral questions and isn’t afraid to leave unanswered questions.

If you’re looking for something to quicken your pulse this week then “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” will get the job done with an efficiency that Alejandro Gillick would be proud of. Alternatively, if drug cartels and clandestine kidnappings aren’t what you’re craving this December, be sure to check out these jolly holiday movies in the Prime Video top 10. In these festive-themed flicks, you'll find fewer cartels and a lot more candy canes.