Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

In need of some new Prime Video streaming recommendations? The Amazon streaming service’s list of the most-watched movies is usually a great place to start.

It's not always a reliable resource — I'd point to the fact that inferior sequel "Another Simple Favor" is still in the charts weeks after its debut as an obvious example — but, generally, the top 10 list is home to at least a handful of top watches.

To help you avoid the missable movies, I've selected my personal top choices from the Prime Video top 10 list as it currently stands, and detailed those three watches below.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of Friday, June 6.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Accountant 2' (2025)

Prime Video's newest No. 1 movie is "The Accountant 2," a solid follow-up to the 2016 action flick that saw Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) return to the big screen for a new crime caper with his brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal) in tow which critics seem to agree is a step up for the franchise.

When an old acquaintance is murdered, Wolff feels compelled to solve the case and recruits his highly lethal bro for help. Together with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), the pair tries to get to the bottom of things... putting themselves in the crosshairs of some dangerous foes in the process.

Watch "The Accountant 2" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

With the Nintendo Switch 2 now on the market and incredibly difficult to find, it feels rather fitting to see that this family favorite is still clinging onto a spot in the Prime Video top 10.

Borne out of a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination (of "Minions") fame, this animated adventure brings the Mushroom Kingdom and its denizens to life for a spritely, colorful adventure featuring an all-star voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, and more.

Here, Brooklyn-based plumbers Mario and Luigi tumble through a Warp Pipe and get spat out in different corners of the Mushroom Kingdom. And when Mario sets off to rescue his missing bro, he ends up on a collision course with the nefarious King of the Koopas, who wants nothing more than to marry Princess Peach.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'Twisters' (2024)

"Twisters" came to the platform months ago, but it's still in the charts. Seeing as it was one of my favorite blockbusters of last year, I'm glad it's proving to be such a hit on Prime Video and has clung onto a spot in the charts ever since.

Lee Isaac Chung's legacy sequel to the original Jan de Bont thriller introduces us to meteorologist (and retired storm-chaser) Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who left her work behind after tragedy struck. But when Javi (Anthony Ramos) tempts her back into the field to help test some new storm-tracking tech, she reluctantly returns to Oklahoma for the latest storm season.

"There, the pair cross paths with brash "tornado wrangler" Tyler Owens (Glen Powell). And after initially butting heads, the trio find common ground as the storm season worsens, throwing them into a desperate struggle for survival as they grapple with the raw power of nature.

Watch"Twisters" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"The Accountant 2" "The Accountant" "Oblivion" "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" "Another Simple Favor" "Twisters" "One Perfect Match" "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" "Chips" "White Chicks"