There's 8 Christmas movies in Prime Video’s top 10 — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Prime Video is fully embracing the holiday spirit, with an impressive eight Christmas movies taking over its top 10 charts. Right now is the perfect time to dive into Christmas flicks, and with Prime Video being one of the best streaming services, it’s an easy go-to for holiday entertainment.

But with so many options, how do you choose the ones truly worth your time? After all, holiday schedules can be busy, and no one wants to waste precious cocoa-sipping hours on something that just doesn’t hit the spot. That’s where we come in.

We’ve combed through the holiday-heavy lineup to pick three standout Christmas movies you absolutely can’t miss from Prime Video’s top 10.

These Christmas picks are based on Prime Video’s top 10 movies as of Tuesday, December 10.

Best Christmas movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Love Actually’

Love Actually (2003) Official Trailer - Colin Firth, Emma Thompson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Love Actually” is an absolute classic, and it’s a movie I often go back to every year. Even if you’ve already seen this British romantic comedy several times, it’s worth streaming again just for the feel-good vibes and heartwarming romance. For those who somehow aren't familiar, “Love Actually” intertwines multiple love stories set in London during the holiday season.

Key storylines include the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) falling for his assistant Natalie (Martine McCutcheon), and writer Jamie (Colin Firth) finding an unexpected romance with his Portuguese housekeeper, Aurelia (Lúcia Moniz), despite their language barrier. Meanwhile, Juliet (Keira Knightley) discovers her husband’s best friend, Mark (Andrew Lincoln), secretly loves her, and widower Daniel (Liam Neeson) helps his stepson Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) navigate his first crush.

Other narratives focus on Karen (Emma Thompson), who suspects her husband Harry (Alan Rickman) of infidelity, and aging rocker Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), whose attempt at a holiday hit song rekindles a touching friendship with his manager. “Love Actually” delivers the festive (but cheesy) message that love, in all its messy and complicated forms, is always worth celebrating.

‘The Holiday’

THE HOLIDAY [2006] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Another romantic comedy that finds its way back into my yearly Christmas viewing is “The Holiday”, and it’s currently sitting in the No.1 spot. It follows two women who, seeking a change from their troubled love lives, decide to swap homes during the holiday season.

Iris (Kate Winslet), a British journalist, is heartbroken after learning that the man she loves is engaged to another woman. Meanwhile, Amanda (Cameron Diaz), a successful but emotionally detached movie trailer producer in Los Angeles, discovers her boyfriend’s infidelity. Both women, desperate for a change, meet through a home exchange website and agree to swap houses for two weeks.

Iris moves into Amanda’s luxurious home in sunny California, where she meets Amanda’s charming neighbor, Graham (Jude Law), who turns out to be Amanda's brother. Sparks fly between them, and a romantic connection quickly develops. Meanwhile, Amanda settles into Iris’s quaint cottage in the English countryside and befriends Miles (Jack Black), a warm and endearing film composer, as well as Arthur (Eli Wallach), an elderly screenwriter who helps her rediscover her passion and confidence. Through these new experiences, both women find unexpected love.

‘White Christmas’

White Christmas (1954) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for a classic, “White Christmas” should be your next watch on the streamer. This musical is filled with plenty of festive cheer, romance and unforgettable songs that will be stuck in your head for days.

The story follows two talented entertainers, Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye), who form a successful singing and dancing duo after serving together in World War II. While on tour, they meet Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen), a pair of sisters with their own musical act. Phil and Bob are smitten and follow the sisters to a Vermont inn where they’re performing for the holidays.

To their surprise, they discover that the inn is owned by their former commanding officer, General Waverly (Dean Jagger), who is struggling to keep the business afloat due to a lack of snow and guests. Determined to help, Bob and Phil organize a grand Christmas show at the inn, enlisting their Broadway contacts and pulling out all the stops to draw a crowd.

