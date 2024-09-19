'The Perfect Couple' star Nicole Kidman to lead new Prime Video crime show with Jamie Lee Curtis

Nicole Kidman's binge-worthy Netflix mystery thriller, "The Perfect Couple" is still sitting at the top of the Netflix Top 10 weeks after it first debuted.

If you were glued to your screen for the Netflix drama, you'll be thrilled to learn that Kidman is due to lead a new crime drama on another of the best streaming services.

Yesterday, we got a huge update about "Scarpetta", the Prime Video adaptation of the best-selling Kay Scarpetta novels penned by Patricia Cornwell. The series was first announced in February 2023, and has been in development for over a year.

Kidman will play the titular role, opposite fellow exec producer and star, Jamie Lee Curtis (who will no doubt want to avoid another "Borderlands"-shaped misfire) as her sister, Dorothy.

In a statement about her new role, Kidman said: "I’ve been pursuing 'Scarpetta' for nearly 20 years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell’s epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be. I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her".

What else do we know about 'Scarpetta'?

If you're unfamiliar with Cornwell's work, Kay Scarpetta is a brilliant forensic pathologist who has cracked tons of cases over the years. Per Prime Video, we know that the series sees Chief Medical Examiner Kay returning to Virginia to take up her former position. Prime Video promises that the show features "complex relationships, both personal and professional," and comes with "plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover."

In addition to Curtis and Kidman, the "Scarpetta" cast also boasts several other big names. Also attached are Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose as Dorothy's daughter, Lucy Farinelli-Watson. Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale will also portray younger versions of Kay and Pete, respectively.

Amazon's clearly confident it will be worth watching, too, as the show's landed a two-season order from the off. Sadly, though, we don't yet have a "Scarpetta" release date. But if you're looking for something new to stream in the meantime, don't forget to check out our round-ups of the best Prime Video shows and best Netflix shows you can watch right now.