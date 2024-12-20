Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows worth watching — and one of them is a thrilling war drama

Streaming services are teeming with options, but separating the gems from the duds in a top 10 list can be challenging. Prime Video’s current lineup, however, offers a refreshing mix of must-watch content. While long-time favorites like “Cross” and “Reacher” continue to dominate the rankings, it’s time to shine a spotlight on some newer shows that deserve your attention.

Leading the pack is a thrilling war drama climbing the charts, fueled by anticipation for its upcoming second season. Joining it are two other standout shows: a sharp crime comedy starring the iconic Margo Martindale and a video game anthology that’s been holding steady at No.1. If you’re searching for your next weekend binge, here are the top three Prime Video picks you shouldn’t miss.

This article is based on Prime Video’s top 10 shows as of Friday, December 20.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Rogue Heroes’

Rogue Heroes Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Some shows have a knack for making a comeback in the top 10, even long after their debut. This resurgence often comes from the excitement surrounding a new season, and that’s exactly the case with “Rogue Heroes”. The release of the season 2 trailer has reignited that interest, drawing in both returning fans and new viewers. With its impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s no surprise many are revisiting the show for a refresher before season 2 releases in January 2025.

“Rogue Heroes” is a gripping war drama that chronicles the origins of the Special Air Service (SAS), one of the most elite military units in history. Set during World War II and based on Ben Macintyre’s book, the show dramatizes the creation of the SAS as a group of rebellious soldiers, fed up with conventional tactics, band together to form a daring special forces unit to execute high-risk missions behind enemy lines.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘The Sticky’

The Sticky - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s latest crime comedy didn’t waste time climbing the top 10 after debuting on service at the beginning of the month. If you’re in the mood for something lighter yet still thrilling, “The Sticky” is a solid pick. The show dives into the bizarre and infamous Canadian maple syrup heist, one of the strangest crime stories in history.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The Sticky” centers on Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a maple syrup farmer determined to get revenge after losing everything she’s worked for. Teaming up with mobster Mike (Chris Diamantopoulos) and security guard Remy (Guillaume Cyr), Ruth masterminds a bold plan to pull off a multi-million-dollar heist targeting Quebec’s maple syrup reserves.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Secret Level’

Secret Level - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of Prime Video’s newest hits, “Secret Level”, has taken the No.1 spot and shows no signs of slowing down. While the show initially received mixed reviews at launch, it has clearly struck a chord with audiences, earning a respectable 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Adding to its success, “Secret Level” has already been renewed for a second season.

“Secret Level” is a video game anthology series where each episode explores stories set within the universes of various iconic video games and entertainment franchises. These include fan favorites like “Dungeons & Dragons”, “Unreal Tournament”, “Armored Core”, “Pac-Man”, “Warhammer”, and even the PlayStation universe, among others. This is a great choice if you enjoy bite-sized binging as episodes are around 10–20 minutes long.

Watch it now on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Secret Level" (2024)

2. "Cross" (2024)

3. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

4. "The Sticky" (2024)

5. "Miss Scarlet & the Duke" (2020)

6. "SAS: Rogue Heroes" (2022)

7. "Jeff Dunham's Scrooged-Up Holiday Special" (2024)

8. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

9. "Cruel Intentions" (2024)

10. "Reacher" (2022)