Prime Video users can now add an Apple TV Plus subscription — what you should know

Just a few days ago, news broke that Prime Video would be adding Apple TV Plus as a new subscription option , though the launch date remained unconfirmed. Now, as of today (October 15), Prime Video users in the U.S. can officially add Apple TV Plus as an optional subscription, unlocking access to some of the platform’s most acclaimed original shows and movies.

You can easily integrate Apple TV Plus into your existing Prime Video account for just $9.99 a month, without the hassle of downloading additional apps or needing cable. This new addition will bring you plenty more high-quality content on the streaming service, including hit shows like “Slow Horses”, “Severance” and “Bad Monkey”, meaning you don’t even need to leave the Prime Video app.

Apple TV Plus is now available on Prime Video as an optional subscription for $9 a month. This means U.S. users can enjoy a bunch of critically acclaimed original shows and movies without needing to download extra apps.

Apple TV Plus is only the latest in a growing list of over 100 add-on subscriptions available through Prime Video, giving subscribers more ways to tailor their streaming experience to fit their preferences.

With the flexibility to cancel at any time, Prime Video’s integration of Apple TV Plus means you can stream Apple originals while continuing to enjoy the wide range of content already available on Prime Video.

If you're considering adding an Apple TV Plus subscription, here's everything you need to know about the streaming service and why I believe it's well worth the investment...

Apple TV Plus has some of the best movies and shows ever

Apple TV Plus has become one of my favorite streaming services of all time, as it offers some of the best movies and shows. From the tense thriller “Disclaimer” to the gripping action of “Slow Horses”, the platform consistently delivers high-quality, original content that stands out in a very crowded market. And let's not forget “Coda”, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture — proof that Apple TV Plus isn’t just producing great shows, but also award-winning movies.

It’s not just about the content though. Having Apple TV Plus as a subscription option on Prime Video is convenient. Everything’s in one place, so you don’t have to jump between apps to enjoy the latest Apple originals. Plus, it’ll be so much easier to manage your subscriptions, track new releases and enjoy a streamlined viewing experience.

At just $9.99 a month, it’s a steal considering the premium content you get access to. And if you ever want to cancel, it’s super easy to manage directly through Prime Video. So, if you’re looking for top-tier storytelling and shows that are truly worth your time, I think adding Apple TV Plus is a must.

Still not sure? Sign up for a seven-day free trial on Apple TV Plus to see what content the streaming service has to offer. Otherwise, you can purchase the subscription right now on Prime Video .