iPad mini 7 unveiled with A17 Pro chip — release date, specs, price and more

We've heard rumblings about a new iPad mini coming from Apple for quite a while. The company dropped a news release revealing the next generation of its more portable tablet. Forget the pomp and circumstance of a big event, like the Glowtime one event where the firm unveiled the iPhone 16 series, as Apple chose a quieter method for this one.

iPad mini (2024) price and availability

Apple elected to drop the iPad mini from seemingly out of nowhere today (October 15), and it's already available for pre-order. If you choose to pre-order the latest smaller Apple tablet, it will be delivered on Wednesday, October 23. It's available in four colors — Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Gray.

As far as the price, Apple elected to keep the cost the same as 2021's iPad mini, with the most affordable storage options coming in at $499. However, instead of offering the cheapest model with 64GB, Apple has doubled the starting storage to 128GB, which is an excellent value.

If you're looking for a model with cellular, the starting price is quite a bit higher at $649.

Apple iPad mini (2024): $499 @ Apple

The iPad mini for 2024 is finally here. After months of rumors, Apple surprised everyone with a shiny new tablet with an A17 chip, a 12MP camera, Apple Intelligence support and more. Even though it retained the same starting price, Apple doubled the starting storage, which is a great value.

iPad mini (2024) specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPad mini (2024) Pricing from $499 Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) Chipset A17 Pro Storage options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras 12MP Wide camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP selfie camera Colors Blue, Purple, Starlight and Space Gray Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, 5G Dimensions 7.69 x 5.30 x 0.25 inches Weight 0.65 pounds

The new iPad mini has some respectable specs for a $499 tablet. Apple included an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2266 x 1488 resolution. Because the screen is smaller, the pixel density is high at 326 ppi. The screen supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) with the Apple Pencil hover feature.

Apple included a respectable A17 Pro chip, which first launched with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's the first widely available SoC built on a 3nm process. It won't rival the iPad Air and Pro with their M-series chips, but it's more than powerful enough for most iPad apps to run smoothly.

For those who don't like using their face to unlock their tablet, Apple included Touch ID.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The battery offers up to 10 hours of surﬁng the web on Wi‑Fi or watching video, which is solid for a small device. We'll need to get the iPad mini into the lab to test the battery for ourselves, but 10 hours sounds about right, considering we saw 10:29 on the previous iPad mini.

iPad mini cameras

While tablets are hardly camera-focused devices, the iPad mini makes much more sense as a camera with smaller dimensions.

On the back of the new iPad mini, you'll find a simple 12MP wide camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture. You can capture 4K video at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps. Slo-mo video is available at up to 240fps as well.

Flipping to the front, you'll find a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an ƒ/2.4 aperture.