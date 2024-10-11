Apple TV Plus' new psychological thriller show just dropped — and critics are saying it 'demands to be watched'

Apple TV Plus continues to raise the bar with new quality TV shows. Obvious hits like “Bad Monkey” and “Slow Horses” have been dominating the charts as of late, but there’s a new contender in town that could really stir things up on the streaming service. “Disclaimer” is the latest psychological thriller that has everyone talking — and for good reason.

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón and starring Cate Blanchett as the main lead, this show delivers a mind-bending narrative that has already earned rave reviews, with many calling it one of the best viewing experiences of the year. It centers around a journalist who finds a mysterious book on her bedside table (this is enough to get my attention).

If you’re searching for your next binge-worthy thriller, “Disclaimer” could be the must-watch of the season. Here's everything you need to know about this show and what critics are saying about it…

Here's how you can watch "Disclaimer" online.

What is ‘Disclaimer’ about?

DISCLAIMER* â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Disclaimer” is a psychological thriller series that revolves around Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), a renowned journalist who has built a career on exposing hidden truths. However, her life takes a dark turn when she discovers a mysterious novel on her bedside table.

The book, written by a man she doesn't know, eerily details a traumatic event from her past that she believed was long buried. Catherine is forced to confront unsettling secrets and grapple with the consequences of her past actions, threatening her reputation, career and personal life.

‘Disclaimer’ reviews — what the critics are saying

“Disclaimer” seems to be a hit with critics already. It currently has a certified fresh rating of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes , taken from 48 reviews at the time of writing. This score could change though as more episodes get released over the coming weeks.

Kevin Maher from the Times said: “It’s thoughtful, disturbing, thrilling and sometimes even overwhelmingly good.” Meanwhile, Observer’s Laura Babiak stated it’s “pulpy, packed with plot, and damn near perfect” and that “this thrilling miniseries demands to be watched.”

Alex Maidy from JoBlo's Movie Network had some pretty strong words to say about it too: “Disclaimer will rank as not only the best series of 2024 but one of the best television series of all time. Disclaimer is a masterpiece of storytelling from one of the best filmmakers working today.”

(Image credit: Apple TV)

While “Disclaimer” has received mostly positive reviews, there is a little bit of criticism that stops it from exceeding 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Decider’s Marshall Shaffer said: “Rather than expressing the contradictions of human behavior, Cuarón simply feels daunted in trying to understand any of it. Disclaimer never reconciles the broadness of its scope with the lack of detail it’s so intent on highlighting.”

Nina Metz from Chicago Tribune also put it simply: “Well-made and wonderfully acted, in the end Disclaimer is also emotionally dishonest.”

Regardless of any criticism, “Disclaimer” is clearly gaining plenty of attention right now, and that mostly stems from its intriguing premise and cast of talented actors. If you’re looking for something to consume you, this psychological thriller will probably do the trick.

Should you stream ‘Disclaimer’?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

“Disclaimer” already looks to be one of the best psychological thrillers of the year. If you’re in the mood for something intense that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew, then this new Apple TV Plus show should go straight to your watchlist. As someone who loves a few shocking twists and turns, I know I’ll definitely be streaming it.

Not feeling it? Check out the best thriller miniseries to watch this weekend . You can also see our guide on the top Apple TV Plus shows to stream right now .

Stream the first two episodes of “Disclaimer” on Apple TV Plus now. New episodes will be released every Friday.