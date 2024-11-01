Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The Prime Video top 10 is a great place to start when looking for something new to watch on the popular streaming service. However, just because a film manages to claim a spot in the ever-changing ranking doesn’t mean it’s genuinely worth your time watching.

Case in point, “Infinite” currently holds the No. 1 spot, but this Mark Wahlberg sci-fi thriller wasn’t exactly warmly received by critics or viewers (it’s got a poor 17% on Rotten Tomatoes ). And it’s not the only lackluster effort on the list either. That’s why I’m picking out the gems.

Here are the three best picks in the current Prime Video top 10 that you should add to your watchlist right now. One last note: this article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 7 a.m. ET on Friday, November 1.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Monkey Man’ (2024)

Monkey Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

‘Monkey Man’ was merely a modest hit when it was released in theaters earlier this year, but this energetic action movie deserved more attention, so I’m delighted to see that it’s sticking around in the Prime Video top 10 even weeks after it debuted on the streaming platform. Directed by Dev Patel, it’s a seriously stylish action epic that fans of “John Wick” or “The Raid” won’t want to miss.

Patel directs and stars as the movie’s protagonist (known only as the Kid). The movie opens with our hero making his living by getting the snot beat out of him in an underground fight club. But when he discovers a way to infiltrate the elite class of Mumbai, he sets in motion a plan for revenge. The kid is scarred by a traumatic past, and after years of suppressed rage, he is ready to wage a campaign of carnage against those who wronged him.

Watch "Monkey Man" on Prime Video now

'IF' (2024)

IF | Final Trailer (2024 Movie) - Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Steve Carell - YouTube Watch On

John Krasinski proves his filmmaking versatility with “IF”. After helming the first two movies in the “A Quiet Place” franchise, the director swaps post-apocalyptic horror for a family-friendly fantasy adventure. It’s quite a switch-up, but Krasinski proves himself extremely capable of crafting a charming crowd-pleaser. While “IF” is a little too simplistic for older viewers, younger ones will enjoy its large cast of colorful CGI characters, and its overall message about holding onto your inner child is a positive and worthwhile one.

"IF” follows a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who’s just moved into her grandmother’s apartment in New York after her father (Krasinski) is admitted to a nearby hospital for a heart condition. Settling into her new environment, she meets the grouchy upstairs neighbor, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), and also discovers she can see other people’s imaginary friends (known as IFs). This leads to a city-spanning adventure as she teams up with Cal, and a big purple fuzzball called Blue (voiced by Steve Carell), to reunite these forgotten IFs with their now grown-up children.

Watch "IF" on Prime Video now

‘The Longest Yard’ (2005)

The Longest Yard (2005) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

I’m willing to admit that I’m letting my nostalgia take over by selecting “The Longest Yard” for this list. This sports comedy doesn’t exactly have strong critical scores (it’s 31% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences are warmer to it, and I remember watching it multiple times in my youth. It’s an uncomplicated comedy stuffed with charming characters and has a real underdog spirit. Plus, it’s a remake of a 1974 movie that starred Burt Reynolds, and this new version also includes Reynolds in a mentor-type role, which is a fun piece of trivia.

Paul Crewe (Adam Sandler) is a former NFL quarterback who’s just been sentenced to three years in prison for joyriding. Once locked up, the prison’s warden (James Cromwell), forces him to assemble a motley crew of inmates to take on a football team made up of prison guards. With the help of an incarcerated former coach (Burt Reynolds), Paul must whip these prisoners into shape and face corrupt officials looking to rig the big game against them.

Watch "The Longest Yard" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Infinite" (2021) "Canary Black" (2024) "Brothers" (2024) "Casper" (1995) "Monkey Man" (2024) "IF" (2024) "Terrifier 2" (2022) "Norbit" (2007) "The Longest Yard" (2005) "Terrifier" (2018)