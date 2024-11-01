'Squid Game' season 2 gets a killer first trailer and I can't wait to see more

When the first season of "Squid Game" landed on Netflix back in 2021, nobody expected the South Korean series to become the most watched Netflix Original of all time, with over 2.2 billion hours watched and counting.

Given the show's incredible success, it's no surprise that Netflix would order more seasons from its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk. However, since "Squid Game" was designed as a one-off limited series, it would take some time for Hwang to deliver a worthy continuation.

Well, the wait is almost over, with "Squid Game" season 2 set to release on Netflix in less than two months on December 26, and I can't wait to watch it.

To whet our appetites for what's sure to be the biggest show of this year (and possibly the next), Netflix has dropped a new teaser trailer for "Squid Game" season 2, giving us our first real look at the highly anticipated sequel. You can check it out below.

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

'Squid Game' season 2: What we can expect

Based on the trailer above, it seems as though "Squid Game" season 2 will be even more intense than the first go-around, which is exactly what I was hoping for.

Picking up where the last season left off, the teaser trailer shows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) return to play once again in an attempt to destroy the game from within. To do so, he will need to take down the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), whose motive for holding the games remains unknown.

Of course, things are different this time around. For starters, the game is no longer a 'last person standing' affair — players now have the option of voting to end the games early and split the prize pool, though something tells us their greed will prevent them from walking away with only a small slice of the winnings.

Gi-hun is also much more serious in his second playthrough, trying desperately to warn his fellow players about each game's deadly stakes and also convince them that their lives are worth more than money.

The teaser trailer above offers just a taste of what we can expect from "Squid Game" season 2, and I'm already champing at the bit to see more. Chances are that Netflix will release more trailers for the upcoming season in the lead up to its release on December 26, but I'm already sold. Here's hoping the "Squid Game" season 2 lives up to its stellar first season.