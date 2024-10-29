Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

If you're looking at the Netflix Top 10 shows list, I'd wager you're trying to figure out what to watch next. Here at Tom's Guide, we still rate the streaming giant pretty highly among the best streaming services because Netflix is still home to an expansive, ever-changing content library.

But having so many choices can make picking your next must-watch show or movie quite the task. Even if you turn to the Netflix Top 10 for some inspiration, you can't always guarantee that the most popular content is right for you.

That's precisely why we keep such a close eye on what's trending. Each week, we pull out a handful of shows that we think every Netflix subscriber should give a try. Right now, our three picks are a buzzy rom-com that we've branded "near-perfect" which has stayed in the Top 10 for over a month, a 2018 crime drama that recently crashed the rankings, and a new Western drama that takes us to the Australian outback.

This article is based on the content that was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 shows list as of 8.30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

'Escape at Dannemora'

Netflix recently added Ben Stiller's 2018 true crime drama "Escape to Dannemora" and it quickly shot into the Netflix Top 10 right after. It couldn't possibly be related to excitement about the "Severance" season 2 trailer, right?

This Emmy-nominated true-crime series is based on a recent true story. In 2015, two convicted murderers, Richard Matt and David Sweat, broke out of an upstate New York prison.

The series depicts how inmates flee with the aid of prison employees, including Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell (Patricia Arquette), and follows the trio in the days before and after the escape.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Nobody Wants This'

"Nobody Wants This" is a bingeable rom-com that shot straight to the No. 1 spot in the Netflix Top 10 after its debut last month, and seeing as it's still sitting in the Top 10 after all this time, it's clearly struck a chord with viewers.

The series revolves around Joanne (Kristen Bell), an agnostic sex and dating podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a newly single rabbi. After connecting at a dinner party, the pair quickly strike up a relationship — though their spark could be threatened by plenty of modern obstacles, from differing outlooks on life and their well-meaning (but occasionally self-sabotaging) families.

If you're one of the many viewers who's kept the show in the Netflix Top 10 list, you'll be pleased to know that Netflix has now confirmed that "Nobody Wants This" will return for a second season.

Watch it on Netflix now

'Territory'

Australian family drama "Territory" is one of the newest shows on the Netflix Top 10 list. This new, soapy Western series has drawn comparisons to Tyler Sheridan's "Yellowstone", and it's easy to see why: both are gripping family dramas intercut with beautiful shots of the great outdoors. If you love the latter, you should give "Territory" a shot.

The series takes us down to the world's largest cattle station, Marianne Station, out in the Northern Territory. The Lawson family has controlled the land for generations, but a death in the family leaves them without a clear successor in line... which happens to tear them apart. There's more trouble at hand, too; rival factions sense the drama and see this as the perfect opportunity to close in for the kill.

Watch it on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" "This is the Zodiac Speaking" "The Lincoln Lawyer" "Territory" "Escape at Dannemora" "Nobody Wants This" "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" "Outer Banks" "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" "Love is Blind"