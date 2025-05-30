Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Looking for something to watch on Prime Video this weekend? The streaming service’s list of the top 10 most-watched movies is a great starting place to find something worth watching.

However, it’s not an infallible resource. Just because a movie claims a spot in the ever-rotating ranking doesn’t guarantee its quality. I’ve seen plenty of substandard flicks rise up the charts, and so to help you avoid the duds, I'm picking out the gems in the current Prime Video top 10.

If you’re on the hunt for something to watch on the Amazon-owned streamer, here are the current highlights. This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Friday, May 30.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Super Mario Bros. Movie” brings the most recognizable video game character in the world to the big screen as he embarks on an exciting adventure in the iconic Mushroom Kingdom.

Separated from his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), Mario (Chris Pratt) explores this colorful land, making new friends along the way, including Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan), and, of course, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

It turns out that Mario’s green-hat-wearing sibling has been kidnapped by the sinister King of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black), and Mario will need to muster all his courage, platforming prowess and kart-racing skills to save him. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was a box office smash, boasting vibrant animation, a super-fun plot and loads of iconic characters.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

‘The Fire Inside’ (2024)

THE FIRE INSIDE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I have to admit, I’m not all too familiar with the story of Claressa Shields, but this sports biopic is a fantastic introduction to an extremely inspirational figure.

Shields (played by Ryan Destiny here) became the first American woman to win a gold medal in boxing at the Olympics. But outside of the ring, Shields faces even tougher challenges, but by her side throughout it all is her firm-but-fair coach, Jason Crutchfield (Brian Tyree Henry).

While “The Fire Inside” hits all the beats you’d expect from a sports biopic, it’s been met with critical acclaim, pulling an impressive 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers have rated it even higher, with a 94% score on the review aggregate website.

Described as equal parts “inspiring” and “enraging,” “The Fire Inside” is a must-watch on Prime Video, especially for those, like me, who weren’t aware of Claressa Shields’ vital story beforehand.

Watch "The Fire Inside" on Prime Video now

‘Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol’ (2011)

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol Official Trailer #1 - Tom Cruise Movie (2011) HD - YouTube Watch On

If you took a survey to find out the most popular “Mission: Impossible” movie, there’s a very good chance that “Ghost Protocol” would rank in the top spot.

While I’m personally most partial to “Fallout,” this fourth entry ushered in a new era for the franchise and set a new high-quality course for the series, which just concluded with “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.”

It’s a thriller action blockbuster with incredible set pieces and Tom Cruise doing things only he can - like scaling the world’s tallest building, a stunt he did himself.

“Ghost Protocol” sees superspy Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team falsely accused of a terrorist attack on the Kremlin, and forced to operate outside the confines of the law when the U.S. government disavows the IMF agency.

Hunt’s job now is not only to clear his name, but also to find the parties responsible for the attack before they can strike again. “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol” offers pure cinematic entertainment and plenty of high-octane excitement.

Watch "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

1. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" (2023)

2. "Another Simple Favor" (2024)

3. "Battleship" (2012)

4. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)

5. "The Fire Inside" (2024)

6. "Twisters" (2024)

7. "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" (2011)

8. "One Perfect Match" (2023)

9. "Homefront" (2013)

10. "The Accountant" (2016)