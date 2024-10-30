‘Jack Ryan’ movie is a go with John Krasinski — everything we know so far

"Jack Ryan" is back, and John Krasinski is back too.

It's been just over a year since we said goodbye to Krasinski and the titular CIA deputy director Jack Ryan. And it seems absence made the heart grow fonder because now Amazon MGM Studios is bringing Krasinski back and promoting him to the silver screen.

Deadline is reporting that Kransinki and fellow "Jack Ryan" show star Wendell Pierce are both attached to an untitled "Jack Ryan" movie. The movie is tipped to serve as an extension of the Prime Video series that ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2023.

And because this movie is serving as a sequel to the show, these two aren't the only stars tipped to return. According to Deadline's reporting, Michael Kelly is currently in negotiations to join Krasinski and Pierce, reprising as CIA station chief Mike November.

Everything we know about the 'Jack Ryan' movie so far

(Image credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video)

Aside from those details, there are a couple of other important revelations in the Deadline report. The movie will be directed by Andrew Bernstein, who formerly served as an executive producer on season 2 of the espionage thriller series.

On the one hand, this is a bit of a puzzling hire given that season 2 was the worst-received season of the show by critics and audiences according to Rotten Tomatoes. However, Bernstein is reportedly not writing the script for the movie. Deadline says that the writer will be Aaron Rabin, who was a co-executive producer and writer on the show's fourth and final season. Both he and Bernstein are clearly safe choices familiar with the character, so hopefully that guarantees a decent baseline of quality for the upcoming movie.

Also, this will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Paramount Pictures and Paramount's soon-to-be-parent company Skydance. So there's a chance that after this movie lands on Prime Video it could end up on Paramount Plus.

Current state of the 'Jack Ryan' franchise

(Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

As we already mentioned, the "Jack Ryan" show ended last year with the end of season 4. Now with the announcement of this sequel movie, two projects in the "Jack Ryan" universe are reportedly in development.

The other project is a spin-off Prime Video series that was announced back in 2022 when Prime Video revealed that the mainline series was ending. This spin-off series is reportedly starring Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez, who Peña played in season 4 of "Jack Ryan." However, it's been a while since we heard any updates about that show, so its status is far from certain.

Can't wait for more "Jack Ryan"? Check out these 10 shows like 'Jack Ryan' on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and more.