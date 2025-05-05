Why it’s time to give ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ movie another chance — stream it on Prime Video

Let’s get this out of the way first: Yes, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” TV show is objectively better than its 1992 film predecessor in every way. However, the movie hardly deserved the hate it got when it was released and continues to receive today.

First and foremost, the “Buffy” movie isn’t meant to be taken seriously. At its core, it’s a goofy satire — and it’s not trying to be anything else. Given that the “Buffy” TV show wouldn’t exist if the filmmakers felt they got the movie right, so maybe we should be grateful for the poor reception — but it’s still unfair.

Over 30 years after its debut, Kristy Swanson’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie has more than earned its place as a cult classic and warrants far more respect from “Buffy” and movie fans alike for launching the beloved franchise.

And let’s not forget that Luke Perry brought Pike to life — and we wouldn’t have gotten Spike in the show without first getting Pike. I rest my case, your honor.

The 'Buffy' movie doesn't need to be better than the show to be iconic

I remember the first time I saw a “Buffy” TV episode; I had to have been around 7 or 8. I didn’t understand the concept of a club like the Bronze, so I assumed Buffy was missing out on something like prom while she was dragged away to stake vamps while her friends got to dance. I probably cried for her (because I cried over everything, and we can just pretend that’s past tense).

Buffy the Vampire Slayer | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

It wasn’t until years later that I started watching the entire show in middle school, and took even longer until I saw the movie for the first time in college. By that point, I’d been in the fandom for years (to the point where I later spent my 21st birthday weekend meeting James Marsters and David Boreanaz at a convention instead of partying in Atlantic City like a normal person). Yet I’d never heard anyone mention the movie.

Once I saw the masterpiece for myself, I couldn’t understand why. Sure, the show has plenty of comedy and retains a little sliver of the satire vibes, but the movie is its own thing, and that’s OK.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A slightly edgier Buffy

Both Buffy iterations are known for their snappy one-liners, but Kristy Swanson’s Buffy is a tad edgier — and I love it. If you didn’t know which project was released first, you might expect that the movie had a later debut.

When Movie Buffy’s watcher Merrick (Donald Southerland) asks her about cramps, Buffy says, “None of your business, god.” After he brings it up again, she adds, “I’m not due for another couple of weeks since you’re so hot on the subject.”

Of course, he’s asking because cramps are basically a vampire alert system, which she later figures out with the dry line, “My secret weapon is PMS; this is terrific, thanks for telling me.”

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you think too hard about it (especially given Joss Whedon’s reputation), that particular plot device might give you the ick. However, an open and lighthearted dialogue about PMS in an early ‘90s movie that isn’t rooted in shame is a win in itself. In the show, Buffy’s vampy "alert system" is more of a general feeling.

Buffy’s entire introduction to Merrick is one iconic one-liner after another as some random old dude crashes her locker room post-cheer practice and tells her to come to the graveyard to hunt vampires. Between lines like “What are you doing, this is a naked place?” and “You’re one of those skanky old men that like attacks little girls and stuff right,” I’m kind of obsessed with this chaotic, edgier Buffy.

Even better? Later in the movie, some creep asks Buffy if she wants to get some ‘real power’ between her legs. She says yes and steals his motorcycle. Truly icon behavior — especially in the ‘90s.

Buffy is a badass — but also like other girls

Buffy prefers kicking ass in heels, but Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy wasn’t the first one to do it. In the movie (which serves as a loose origin story to the show), Buffy’s wardrobe is just as impressive as her reflexes: her iconic yellow leather jacket, borderline ‘80s workout attire and a white, sweetheart neckline dress paired with Pike’s leather jacket.

I love that in the ‘90s, we got a kickass female heroine who doesn’t have to be a tomboy to kill vampires in a graveyard.

(Image credit: Alamy)

When Buffy’s love interest Pike says she’s “not like other girls,” she sadly counters with, “Yes, I am.”

Honestly? That might be the most powerful moment of the movie. Buffy has this massive weight on her teenage shoulders when she learns she’s "the chosen one." Yet she’s at a high school dance, having to kill vampires in between slow songs. She never asked for this, nor does she relish in being "different."

Buffy understands that there’s nothing wrong with being a ‘normal girl.’ She may have to occasionally ditch her mall plans to hang out in the cemetery (what a drag), but she still wants to be a cheerleader, keep up with the latest fashion trends, go on dates, and have a typical high school experience. This is a theme that continues in the TV show, but the movie did it first.

A satire worth streaming

The biggest criticism of the “Buffy” movie stems from its significant level of camp — but that’s precisely why I love it. Satirical horror is one of my favorite genres, and while I wouldn’t necessarily categorize “Buffy” as a horror movie, it certainly matches that energy.

One of the most ridiculously epic scenes centers on a vampire overdramatically groaning as he takes multiple scenes to die. Is it absurd and quirky? Sure. But it’s just enough kooky camp to lean more toward delightful absurdity than entering cringe waters.

In that vein (pun intended), the credits rolling alongside a news broadcast with high schoolers trying to justify vampires crashing the school dance is a fun touch that succinctly sums up the movie’s energy.

Streaming "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie on Prime Video