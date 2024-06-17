Prime Video top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video, one of our picks for the best streaming services, has always had a diverse and compelling selection of movies. With thousands of titles at your fingertips, it can be challenging to decide what to watch next. And as someone who spends so much time scrolling, I completely understand how frustrating this can be.

Don’t worry though, because we’ve narrowed down Prime Video's current top 10 movies to highlight three that are worth streaming. Whether you’re in the mood for some thrilling James Bond action or a chilling horror movie about creepy animatronics, these movies are sure to give you a memorable viewing experience.

Without further ado, here are the three movies you should watch in Prime Video’s top 10 list.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 movies as of Monday, June 17.

‘Skyfall’

In the mood for some James Bond action? "Skyfall" begins with Bond (Daniel Craig) on a mission in Istanbul where he is presumed dead after a botched assignment. However, when MI6 headquarters is attacked and M (Judi Dench) comes under threat, Bond resurfaces to protect her and track down the mysterious figure behind the attacks, Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem). The plot of "Skyfall" explores Bond's complex relationship with M, his mentor and mother figure, and reveals aspects of his childhood and upbringing that contribute to his development as a spy.

“Skyfall'' is a great action movie, and critics seem to agree given that it has a high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes . It was noted for its stunning action sequences, particularly a gripping showdown at Bond's childhood home in Scotland. Plus, the movie received critical acclaim for its storytelling, direction by Sam Mendes, and performances, especially from Craig and Bardem.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is a horror movie adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name. The plot focuses on a troubled security guard named Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), who takes a night shift job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a once-popular family entertainment center. As Mike begins his shifts, he quickly realizes that the night job is far more dangerous than he anticipated when the animatronic characters at Freddy's come to life after midnight.

Being such a fan of the games, I couldn’t help but love this movie, despite the awful reviews from critics. While it’s not the best horror movie ever, it’s still worth a go, and the 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes proves that viewers did enjoy it.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Beetlejuice’

I just had to include a classic in this list. "Beetlejuice” follows a recently deceased couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), who find themselves trapped as ghosts in their picturesque New England home. When an obnoxious and devious family, the Deetzes, moves in, the Maitlands become desperate to scare them away. Failing to frighten the Deetzes themselves, the Maitlands seek the help of a crude bio-exorcist named Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton). However, Beetlejuice's chaotic methods prove to be more trouble than they anticipated. Trust me when I say you’re in for one hell of a ride when you watch this classic movie.

Watch on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

1. "Die Hart 2: Die Harter" (2023)

2. "The Blue Angels" (2024)

3. "The Boys in the Boat" (2023)

4. "Mean Girls" (2024)

5. "The Idea of You" (2024)

6. "Road House" (2024)

7. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

8. "Fast X" (2023)

9. "Skyfall" (2012)

10. "Five Nights at Freddy's" (2023)