5 best dramedies on Prime Video to stream right tnow

The dramedy lies somewhere between serious drama and side-splitting comedy. These movies are your go-to option if you want to get swept away without being overwhelmed with gut-busting humor or gut-wrenching tragedy. They deliver the perfect blend of both genres without overdoing either one. What makes the dramedy so appealing is how it can mimic real life. Many of us experience episodes of laughter interwoven between devastating, upsetting, or generally miserable moments.

Prime Video has a treasure trove of top-notch selections within this genre that are sure to send you on a rollercoaster of emotions. Whether you want one with a familiar cast or one that has been nominated for numerous awards, you'll find some of the best dramedies to watch that you won't want to miss.

'American Fiction'

Cord Jefferson directed and wrote the screenplay for his feature film debut, which was adapted from the novel "Erasure" by Percival Everett. It follows the life of Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), a professor whose high-minded novels fail to gain commercial success. He is placed on leave after an argument with his students about differing views on racism. That's when he meets an author who has gained incredible success from her novel, which includes Black stereotypes that Monk despises. Frustrated, he decides to write a satirical novel using those tropes — which ends up becoming very popular and receiving high praise.

The movie itself is a satire of its own, highlighting the stereotypical depiction of Black lives in American culture. However, going beyond that, it's also a family drama, paralleling each other perfectly.

'The Holdovers'

In "The Holdovers," director Alexander Payne collaborates again with Paul Giamatti, with whom he previously worked on the film "Sideways." Disgruntled history instructor Paul Hunham draws the unpleasant assignment of staying behind at a private boarding school for the holidays to supervise students who aren't going home for the holidays. Only one student, Angus (Dominic Sessa), remains. Campus cook Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) also joins them.

This movie received numerous awards. Among its cast, Randolph won Best Supporting Actress, and Giamatti was nominated for Best Actor. While it's a Christmas movie, plenty of raw reality is depicted throughout, making it one-of-a-kind. The film has an abundance of heart as the characters show each other compassion while handling sorrow and disappointments in their own lives.

'In the Aisles'

If you are open to an indie foreign movie, you'll want to check out this German comedy-drama. It tells the story of supermarket workers who stock the store shelves. Christian (Franz Rogowski) is a new employee who is in charge of the drink aisle. He reports to the disgruntled Bruno (Peter Kurth), who shows him the ropes. Meanwhile, Christian starts to fall for Marion (Sandra Hüller), who stocks the confectionary shelves. These workers bond with each other as they work the dark aisles overnight, which complements the darkness they're trying to hide in each of their lives.

Although this may lean more towards drama than comedy, there are some laughs and a touch of romance. However, the romance is not a front-and-center part of the film, as it's genuinely about these characters hoping to get beyond the aisles.

'Champions'

Bobby Farrelly makes his solo directorial debut with this sports dramedy, which is a remake of a Spanish film. In the movie, Marcus (Woody Harrelson), a minor-league basketball coach, lets his temper get the best of him. He ends up in front of a judge who gives him the choice of prison time or coaching players with learning disabilities.

It's definitely an underdog story, following the team and its improvement thanks to Coach Marcus and his guidance. There is also a bit of romance as Marcus develops a relationship with one of the players' sisters, Alex (Kaitlin Olson). However, it's more about the players on the team, dubbed The Friends, who give loveable and enjoyable performances.

'10 Years'

This dramedy focuses on a group of friends coming together for their 10-year high school reunion, replete with the stereotypical roles of the genre. Cully (Chris Pratt) is the jock trying to make amends for his past. Marty (Justin Long) is the nerd who broke free and claims to have made it big. Mary (Rosario Dawson) is the one who got away.

However, the story is much better than you may think of as an overplayed reunion movie. It's definitely one you'll enjoy if you are looking for a lighthearted dramedy that will have you reflecting on your own journey after high school.

