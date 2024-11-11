Prime Video just got one of my favorite romantic dramas ever — and the critics are wrong about 'Me Before You'

Not all romance movies win the hearts of critics. Prime Video's latest addition, “Me Before You”, is the perfect example of a romantic drama that didn’t earn the praise it deserved upon release. Adapted from Jojo Moyes' beloved novel, the movie has received its fair share of critiques, and I can’t help but feel those opinions miss the mark.

Romantic dramas often get a rough treatment, especially when they don't adhere to conventional expectations of “taste.” Critics have long been divided, pointing to the movie’s portrayal of love and disability as problematic. But for me, this story isn't about oversimplified tropes or easy answers. It's about the raw, messy reality of human connection.

The truth is, it’s easy to find fault when a movie doesn’t fit a specific narrative, but that doesn’t negate its power. And as much as critics want to label it one way, I’m not the only one who’s found meaning in it. Here’s why “Me Before You” is one of my favorite romantic dramas, and why I think it’s worth watching on one of the best streaming services...

What is ‘Me Before You’ about?

“Me Before You” is a romantic drama that revolves around Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke), a quirky, small-town woman who becomes a caregiver for Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a wealthy, successful man who is left paralyzed from the neck down after a motorcycle accident.

As Louisa and Will spend more time together, their relationship evolves from one of professional obligation to a deep emotional connection. Louisa, with her vibrant personality and unconventional approach to life, helps bring some light and joy back into his world, while Will challenges Louisa to break free from her comfort zone and pursue her own dreams. At its core, “Me Before You” is a story about the profound impact people can have on each other’s lives, even when faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Critics are wrong about ‘Me Before You’

It’s safe to say that “Me Before You” didn’t exactly win over most critics. With a underwhelming 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie sits in “rotten” territory, with the site’s consensus calling out its “problematic messaging” and “threadbare formula.”

I’m not here to completely defend the movie and say it’s a masterpiece, because it certainly does have its flaws, but I think much of the criticism misses the movie’s heartfelt essence. Clarke and Claflin really ground this romantic drama and make it as emotional as it needs to be while keeping the message behind it beautifully raw.

“Me Before You” carries a beautiful and impactful message about love and choice. The two central characters prove how even brief relationships can deeply change a person, helping us to see ourselves and our lives in new ways. Louisa and Will’s bond goes beyond just stereotypical romance about a hardened man who falls in love with a sweet woman. Instead, both characters go through their own personal growth.

The movie never promises a fairy-tale ending either, which is what makes it so appealing in the romance genre. Louisa's efforts to convince Will that life is still worth living represent human compassion, while Will’s decisions reflect his autonomy and the importance of honoring one’s own path, even when it's difficult for others to accept. Ultimately, “Me Before You” reminds viewers that love is about seeing people for who they are and supporting their choices. It’s a bittersweet, raw take on love that seems to have been missed.

Of course, it’s a heartbreaker of a movie, but it still has plenty of sweet moments, like when Will takes Louisa to a concert. Since she’s new to classical music, she feels out of her element. As the music plays, Louisa is visibly moved, and Will watches her with a fond smile. They don’t need to speak, as you can clearly see their connection grow in such a moving scene. And that’s just a testament to how well the actors ground the movie.

Stream ‘Me Before You’ on Prime Video now

If you're in the mood for an emotional, heartwarming romance, “Me Before You” is a perfect choice. It may not be a flawless movie, but the criticism it received doesn’t feel entirely fair. The movie is one I go back to when I’m craving a true romantic drama, and that’s because of its compelling lead performances.

I’m hopeful that its new home on Prime Video will allow a broader audience to experience its bittersweet beauty and true messaging. “Me Before You” might not be listed among the greatest romantic dramas of all time, but it absolutely deserves to be seen and appreciated for the heartfelt journey it offers.

