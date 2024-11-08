Prime Video just got one of the freshest comedy movies of the year — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

You should never judge a book by its cover or a movie by its terrible title. When I heard that Prime Video was getting a new comedy movie called “My Old Ass,” I assumed it would be a dumb teen movie full of Gen-Z slang and cheesy life lessons. I was wrong … well, maybe not about the second part, but definitely about the cringe factor which is (mercifully) kept to an absolute minimum.

“My Old Ass” landed on Prime Video this week (on Thursday, Nov. 7) following a very lowkey theatrical run (my local cinema held exactly one screening of it), and I’m fairly confident it’s going to rocket its way up the streaming service’s most-watched list. It’s got all the ingredients to charm Prime Video subscribers, and, at just 89 minutes long, is a breeze to watch.

If you’re looking for something fresh to watch on Prime Video over the weekend, here’s why “My Old Ass” (that title just never stops being awful) should be your next watch.

What is ‘My Old Ass’ about?

“My Old Ass” is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that sees 18-year-old Elliot (Maisy Stella) experience a mushroom trip that changes her life forever. After sampling the psychedelic substance alongside her two best friends she comes face-to-face with her 39-year-old self (played by Aubrey Plaza) who gives her a single stern warning: Stay away from a boy named Chad, or he’ll ruin your life.

Waking up the next morning, Elliot initially assumes it was all a mushroom-induced dream, but when she then meets a handsome boy named Chad (Percy Hynes White) who’s come to work on her family’s cranberry farm over the summer, she decides to listen to her future self’s advice and steer well clear.

Subsequently rethinking her approach to sexuality, family and moving away from her childhood home, Elliot's encounter with her future self gives her a new perspective. But at the same time, she also has to try really, really hard not to fall in love with Chad.

This Prime Video comedy is seriously sweet

“My Old Ass”’s biggest strength is its likeability. Maisy Stella plays Elliot as a little brash and immature (she is only 18!), but also kind-hearted and easy to root for. She’s a charming lead, and the character's good-natured sense extends to the rest of the movie. There are no sinister villains here, or even much in the way of dramatic stakes, instead “My Old Ass” just sort of skips along, letting you hang out with its largely charismatic cast for its entire run time.

The very low stakes might have been an issue if the movie wasn’t pretty zippy, helped in large part by its breezy runtime of just under 90 minutes. And while the stakes aren’t high, there is at least something to keep you hooked, the mystery of what exactly Chad did in the future to make Older Elliot warn her younger self to stay away. The ultimate answer is somewhat predictable, but it’s still satisfying, and the big reveal results in the movie’s best scene.

If there’s one part of “My Old Ass” that did leave me a little cold it’s the overall message of “living life for the moment." This is such well-worn ground for the genre, especially coming-of-age comedies, and writer/director Megan Park doesn’t have anything new to say on the subject matter. This results in an ending note that fails to emotionally connect. But if you’re looking for an uncomplicated comedy, it’s hard to see “My Old Ass” disappointing you.

'My Old Ass' reviews — critics were also charmed

Since premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January of this year, “My Old Ass” has been steadily collecting positive reviews. On the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes , it holds a 91% score from more than 171 reviews. And, just as impressively, its audience score is also high at 89% from more than 500 ratings.

Kylie Bolter of the Chicago Reader called it “a surprisingly deep coming-of-age comedy” while Bill Goodykoontz of the Arizona Republic noted it “will make you cry." Though I disagree with the latter sentiment, while I found the movie sweet, my tear ducts were never in danger of bursting. However, quick-to-cry viewers might find themselves shedding a few tears in the third act.

“Very rarely can a film capture the energy of Gen Z without feeling forced and cringey, yet My Old Ass manages to get it right — and our jorts wearing protagonist Elliott is a testament to that,” said Time Out ’s Saskia Morrison-Thiagu. Meanwhile, Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com labeled it “authentic” and declared director Megan Park “breathes new life into a familiar genre.”

On the other hand, the Wall Street Journal ’s Zachary Barnes was not a fan, writing, "'My Old Ass’ ends up moving from tepid comedy to utterly synthetic Nicholas Sparks-style emotionalism, all in about 90 minutes that — appropriately enough for this time-twisting mediocrity — seem to stretch on for years.”

You need to stream ‘My Old Ass’ on Prime Video

If you’re a little burnt out on the thrillers and action movies that have largely dominated Prime Video’s new movie library in recent weeks then “My Old Ass” may just be the tonic you’ve been craving. It’s a perfect pleasant coming-of-age comedy with likable characters and a good-natured narrative. It’s not the most ambitious movie, but it plays to its strength and is very endearing.

I suspect the movie’s shorter runtime will also be a plus to many potential viewers. I can’t count the number of times a family member has asked me for a movie recommendation but specifically requested I give them a “short movie.” Overall, “My Old Ass” certainly has a lot going for it, even if it's perhaps not going to be remembered as one of the year's very best movies.

