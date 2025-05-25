This overlooked Florence Pugh drama movie is about to leave Prime Video — and it deserves way more love

Florence Pugh has delivered some incredible performances in everything from “Midsommar” to “Little Women” to “We Live in Time,” but it’s her quiet, unassuming role in “A Good Person” that hit me hardest. And I’m willing to bet it's one performance you haven’t seen.

Released in 2023 and written/directed by Zach Braff, “A Good Person” went unnoticed.

It didn’t make a big splash at the box office, and despite Pugh’s deeply affecting performance, it never quite reached the level of attention it deserved. Which is why it’s a shame that this emotionally layered drama is about to disappear from Prime Video on May 29.

The first time I saw it, I didn’t expect it to stay with me the way it did. Pugh plays Allison, a young woman whose life is derailed after a tragic accident. What follows isn’t a neatly wrapped redemption arc but a story that's messy and painfully human. Her scenes with Morgan Freeman, who plays a grieving father navigating his own demons, are among the most emotionally honest I’ve seen in years.

So before it leaves Prime Video, give “A Good Person” a chance. It might not be the Florence Pugh movie people talk about most but it just might be the one that lingers the longest.

What is ‘A Good Person’ about?

A GOOD PERSON | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Allison (Florence Pugh) is a vibrant young woman with a promising future, engaged to her high school sweetheart, Nathan (Chinaza Uche).

However, her life takes a tragic turn when she causes a car accident that results in the deaths of Nathan's sister, Molly (Nichelle Hines), and Molly's husband. Allison survives but is left grappling with immense guilt and physical injuries.

A year later, Allison is battling a severe addiction to painkillers and living with her mother, Diane (Molly Shannon), who struggles to support her daughter's recovery. Meanwhile, Daniel (Morgan Freeman), Nathan and Molly's father and a former police officer, is raising his teenage granddaughter, Ryan (Celeste O'Connor), who is dealing with the loss of her parents.

The lives of Allison and Daniel intersect at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, leading to an unexpected and complex friendship. Together, they confront their shared grief and personal demons, seeking forgiveness and a path forward.

‘A Good Person’ is a heartfelt and emotionally raw drama

(Image credit: Capital Pictures / Alamy)

I’m a very sensitive person, so it doesn’t take much for a movie to get a few tears out of me. But “A Good Person” had me full-on sobbing at one point, which just proves how emotionally powerful this drama really is.

There are so many layers that slowly peel back over the course of the story, it naturally pulls you through the motions, meaning one minute you're feeling hopeful, and the next, your eyes are puffy from crying.

“A Good Person” begins with a happy moment, where Allison and her fiancé, Nathan, are having the time of their lives at their engagement party, with their family and friends surrounding them. It’s a heart-warming moment, but also a bittersweet one, considering you know something bad is about to happen.

But that’s one of the movie’s strengths. It doesn’t drag out these happy scenes, because tragedy can happen at the most unexpected times, and it makes the car crash scene even more devastating.

(Image credit: Capital Pictures / Alamy)

The emotion really stems from its central characters and their personal journeys, especially Allison, who not only shatters her own life, but the lives of those around her. That includes Daniel, who would’ve been her father-in-law. Both of their stories interconnect in a powerful way.

But what’s most impressive about “A Good Person” is that none of these characters are actually good, they’re just broken. Allison is in denial and spiraling into addiction, while Daniel is struggling to reach his rebellious granddaughter. They are fractured people, and fate brings them back into each other’s lives.

While most of the movie is quite heavy — especially the scenes of Allison falling back into a bad habit and not receiving the proper help she needs (including a mother who doesn’t support her in the right way) — there is hope buried beneath the tragedy. And as a viewer, when you're made to witness the character’s worst moments, you can’t help but latch onto any sliver of promise.

(Image credit: Capital Pictures / Alamy)

If you’re someone who can’t watch a movie that’s harrowing all the way through, I can say that it gets lighter, and the ending definitely brings back a sense of warmth (which is much needed after such a heavy story).

How unique this movie feels will probably depend on how many similar emotional dramas you’ve already seen and, as with many stories like this, personal experience plays a big role in how it resonates.

That said, Braff does lean into melodrama at times, where a more restrained touch might have worked better. (The emotionally intense midpoint, in particular, feels a bit overdone.) But even with those moments, he still delivers enough raw, authentic scenes between characters to balance things out.

Stream ‘A Good Person’ on Prime Video before it’s gone

(Image credit: FlixPix / MGM / Alamy)

I’m surprised that “A Good Person” received the green splat on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a rating of 57% from over 100 critics, but I’m happy that audiences gave it a much stronger score of 96%.

The viewer consensus reads: “With a profound story and some really great performances, A Good Person is a tear-jerking drama with tons of heart.”

Unfortunately, this drama did get severely overlooked, and so I hope people get the chance to watch it before it leaves Prime Video this month. Florence Pugh delivers one of her most nuanced roles to date, showing a different side of her talent that’s both vulnerable and deeply compelling.

So if you're in the mood for a movie that’s both hopeful and heart-wrenching, stream “A Good Person” while you still can, as you might be surprised by how much it sticks with you.

For alternate streaming recommendations, see what’s new on the streaming service in May 2025, or check out our general guide on the best Prime Video movies.

Stream "A Good Person" on Prime Video until May 29.