5 best movies like 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to stream now

There’s nothing quite like a dark supernatural comedy, and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is shaping up to deliver on all the chaos and fun the genre has to offer. The newly-released sequel to the original 1988 "Beetlejuice" brings back the iconic ghost as he wreaks havoc on the living world.

Following a family loss, the Deetz family spans three generations as they return to their home in Winter River. Lydia (Winona Ryder), still dealing with the lingering presence of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), faces new turmoil when her teenage daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), unintentionally reopens the gateway to the afterlife.

While you wait for " Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" to come to streaming , we've rounded up five movies that have the same spooky and quirky vibes. Whether you're a fan of this iconic franchise or love the mix of horror and ridiculous humor, these movies will help fill the gap. And don’t forget to check out our “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” review for all the latest insights into the movie!

'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Let's start off strong with an absolute classic: "Little Shop of Horrors." This horror-comedy movie is based on the off-Broadway musical of the same name. The story revolves around Seymour Krelborn (Rick Moranis), a meek and shy flower shop worker, who discovers a mysterious plant he names Audrey II, after his coworker and crush, Audrey (Ellen Greene).

The plant, however, is no ordinary one, because it thrives on human blood and flesh. As Audrey II grows, Seymour becomes more successful, but he is forced into increasingly sinister acts to satisfy the plant's hunger. Of course, much like "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", the movie uses dark humor and comedic horror elements to create a quirky, entertaining experience.

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Another classic I had to put on this list is "Ghostbusters," the 1984 supernatural comedy that follows three eccentric scientists — Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Dr. Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) — who start a ghost-catching business in New York City after being fired from their university positions. They form the "Ghostbusters" and, using proton packs and ghost traps, begin capturing ghosts, spirits and supernatural entities causing chaos around the city.

As their business booms, they discover a bigger threat involving an ancient god named Gozer, who plans to bring about the apocalypse. With the help of their fourth team member, Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), they must save the city from total destruction.

'Lisa Frankenstein' (2023)

Lisa Frankenstein is a horror-comedy that matches the vibes of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" perfectly. It follows unpopular high school student Lisa (Kathryn Newton), who visits a cemetery one night and speaks to the grave of a young man who died in 1837 due to being hit by lightning. Once she returns home, a bolt of lightning strikes his grave, and a disheveled corpse simply named "The Creature" (Cole Sprouse) comes back to life.

Lisa attempts to mold him into the perfect undead boyfriend as the two bond (and she uses a tanning bed in her garage to do this). As they navigate this strange situation, they go on a twisted journey filled with romance, dark humor and strong horror elements that will still make you laugh.

'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Of course, I had to include a Tim Burton movie on this list. "Edward Scissorhands" centers around Edward (Johnny Depp), an artificial man created by an inventor who dies before completing him, leaving Edward with scissor blades instead of hands. He lives alone in a castle until he is discovered by a kind suburban woman, Peg (Dianne Wiest), who brings him to her community.

Despite his intimidating appearance, Edward's gentle and artistic nature endears him to the locals as he uses his scissorhands to create stunning topiaries and haircuts. However, his outsider status and inability to fit in lead to misunderstandings and conflict, particularly as he falls in love with Peg's daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder). If you enjoyed the visually striking and whimsical backdrop of Burton's style in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" then you’ll definitely love this classic.

'We Have a Ghost' (2023)

"We Have a Ghost" is one movie that didn’t really resonate with critics (it currently holds a 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes ). However, it did earn praise from audiences who watched it on Netflix, and having seen it myself I can say it’s a fun and entertaining watch.

The movie follows a family that moves into a new home, only to discover it is haunted by a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour). Instead of being frightened, the family, particularly the teenage son Kevin (Jahi Di'Allo Winston), befriends the ghost. They soon become internet sensations after posting videos of Ernest online. However, things take a darker turn when they discover the mystery behind Ernest’s past, leading to government involvement and a thrilling adventure.

