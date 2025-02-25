Prime Video drops first trailer for Nicole Kidman’s new thriller movie — and it looks like a wild ride

Last week, I discovered Prime Video is gearing up to debut “Holland”, a new thriller starring Nicole Kidman and set to explore the darker side of suburbia. I was initially intrigued, but not fully sold on the concept. However, after watching the freshly released trailer, my interest levels have skyrocketed, and this Prime Video movie has rapidly climbed my watchlist for spring 2025.

“Holland” is set to debut on Prime Video on March 27, and comes from director Mimi Cave. Those who saw Cave’s last feature, Hulu's “Fresh," will know the American filmmaker has form in the thriller genre and a particular knack for combining skin-crawling chills with dark humor. And based on this pretty long trailer, “Holland’ looks set to walk a similar path.

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video

The teaser opens with Kidman’s character, Nancy, declaring “Every day I get to wake up in the best place on Earth” before revealing this paradise is Holland, Michigan (an idyllic setting on the shore of Lake Macatawa). We then see various shots of Nancy’s very happy home life, and her seemingly perfect marriage with her husband, played by Matthew Macfadyen.

Of course, this jaunty tone doesn’t last long, as Nancy’s voiceover soon reveals “Right under the surface, it’s like we’re being strangled.” Clearly, there’s more to this suburban tranquility than meets the eye, and the rest of the trailer descends into an increasingly bonkers ride as things get darker and darker.

“Holland” on Prime Video — here’s what we know

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

If the trailer above didn’t give you enough plot details, Prime Video dropped an official logline last week (alongside some first-look images). This synopsis offers extra context but don’t worry, while it outlines the movie’s main plot, it appears to be relatively spoiler-free so read without fear:

“In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.”

The upcoming Prime Video movie also stars Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, Jeff Pope, and Jacob Moran. However, based on the trailer, I think we can reasonably conclude that “Holland” is going to largely rest on Nicole Kidman's talents. Fortunately, viewers are in very safe hands.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

While “Holland’s” Prime Video premiere is still a month away (reminder, it arrives on March 27), the flick is set to premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest Festival earlier in the month (March 9). This should give us some first reactions ahead of its home debut on the Amazon-owned streaming service. Fingers crossed it can live up to its clear potential.

Frankly, Prime Video could do with an original movie win. Its latest offering, “You’re Cordially Invited,” has held the No. 1 spot for multiple weeks now but with extremely poor ratings from critics and viewers alike (47% and 33% on Rotten Tomatoes respectively), it seems more a case of success due to a lack of alternative options. Prime Video needs a high-quality new movie at this point, and while I’m not getting ahead of myself, “Holland” could well be it.