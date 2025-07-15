Prime Video’s new psychological thriller series gets first trailer — and I’m already prepared for the dark mind games
‘The Girlfriend’ is about a twisted game of control
Prime Video just dropped the first trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller “The Girlfriend,” based on the bestselling novel by Michelle Frances.
The newly released trailer introduces Laura (Robin Wright), a wealthy art gallery owner who grows suspicious of her son’s charming new girlfriend, Cherry (Olivia Cooke). As tensions rise between the two women, the series dives into a twisted battle of power, leaving viewers to question who’s telling the truth and who’s playing a dangerous game.
This six-part series premieres September 10 and looks full of mind games, which I love especially when thrillers double as character studies. Not to mention the juicy drama at the center of it all.
In “The Girlfriend,” Laura has a successful career, a devoted husband, and a son she adores. She wants nothing more than Daniel’s (Laurie Davidson) happiness, but from the moment she meets his new girlfriend, Cherry, something feels off.
The teaser hints at a fiery romance between Daniel and Cherry, while Laura observes that her son speaks about Cherry differently than he ever has about his previous partners. Yet, subtle exchanges between the women, along with secretive glimpses of Cherry doing something sinister behind closed doors, suggest she might have a hidden agenda.
This suspicion is heightened when, during a wedding celebration, a cake cut reveals blood instead of sweetness, showing just how much Cherry’s presence could unravel Laura’s seemingly perfect world.
Thankfully the first teaser doesn't give much away, but it's certainly piqued my interest.
‘The Girlfriend’ on Prime Video — what we know so far
Along with the trailer and release date, we also got an official synopsis: “Based on Michelle Frances' novel of the same name, The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel.
Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective.”
The cast also features Waleed Zuaiter, Tayna Moodie, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Karen Henthorn, Anna Chancellor, Leo Suter, and Francesca Corney.
The television adaptation of the series is by Naomi Sheldon, a British writer and actress known for her acclaimed play “Good Girl” and work on shows like “Malory Towers,” and Gabbie Asher, a seasoned screenwriter whose credits include “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” and “Leonardo.”
In a conversation with Leslie A. Lindsay, Frances shared insights into the inspiration behind the story of her novel: “There is a moment about halfway through the novel when Daniel’s mom, Laura, decides to do the most awful thing and tells a lie like no other. It was this lie that got me thinking about how such a scenario could exist – how could a character like Laura justify saying such a thing? And from there grew the story.”
I’m all about stories with characters who are morally gray, so knowing neither Laura nor Cherry are simply good or bad makes this way more interesting than your typical thriller. Plus, even from the trailer alone, Wright and Cooke have so much tension that the drama practically sizzles off the screen.
You can see how this drama unfolds when “The Girlfriend” lands on Prime Video on September 10. In the meantime, see what's new on Prime Video in July 2025.
