Prime Video is about to lose this gripping apocalyptic thriller — and it’s one of Margot Robbie’s most overlooked movies

Like many movie watchers, I was introduced to Margot Robbie via her memorable supporting role in 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street." However, it was her leading performance two years later in the apocalyptic thriller “Z for Zachariah” that really made me sit up and take note. The Australian actress fully displays her impressive chops in this dramatic sci-fi movie.

This (pretty loose) adaptation of the 1974 novel by Robert C. O’Brien stars Robbie alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine and is currently available to stream on Prime Video — but not for long. Amazon has confirmed it will remove “Z for Zachariah” from its streaming platform on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Fortunately, even though its Prime Video exit is imminent, you’ve got time to give this engaging sci-fi thriller a watch before it walks out the exit door. Here’s why you should stream “Z for Zachariah” while you still can.

What is ‘Z for Zachariah’ about?

Z for Zachariah Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Margot Robbie, Chiwetel Ejiofor Apocalypse Drama HD - YouTube Watch On

Ann Burden (Margot Robbie) is a young woman living on her family’s farm in a lush valley. And she might be the last female on Earth following a devastating nuclear apocalypse that has turned the world beyond the valley into an inhabitable irradiated wasteland.

One day, Ann stumbles upon a very rare sight: Another living human. While she’s initially distrustful of this man, a scientist named John Loomis (Chiwetel Ejiofor), they start to grow closer after Ann nurses him back to health following John contracting radiation poisoning.

In the following weeks, they begin to depend on each other, and there are even hints of a budding romance between the pair, but their newly established peace is uprooted when a third survivor, a miner named Caleb (Chris Pine) arrives in a valley. Naturally, a love triangle develops.

‘Z for Zachariah’ is a considered but compelling post-apocalyptic drama

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Lionsgate / Lucky Hat Entertainment)

There's a pretty significant caveat when recommending “Z for Zachariah.” It’s among the least faithful book-to-movie adaptations ever. If you’re a book purist, the amount of changes to the source material may enrage you. Heck, Caleb isn’t even a character in the novel but is a central part of the movie.

However, if you’re able to take the movie on its own merits, or happen to be unfamiliar with Robert C. O’Brien’s acclaimed book, don't miss out. Within “Z for Zachariah” you’ll find a compelling apocalyptic thriller that isn’t afraid to take the time necessary to allow its characters to develop and their complicated relationships grow. Just be warned, this is a slow-paced thriller. There are dramatic flourishes to keep the tense ticking along but it’s often quiet and contemplative.

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Lionsgate / Lucky Hat Entertainment)

With such a tone, the performances of the three actors become all the more important. As noted, Robbie gives one of her best performances to date as the headstrong and deeply religious Ann, while Ejiofor is a great foil as a man of science haunted by his past actions. Soon enough Caleb enters the picture and his introduction not only gives the movie a real dose of excitement at just the right time, but Pine is excellent as well.

“Z for Zachariah” is a very dialogue-heavy thriller that emphasizes the bonds and doubts growing across its three characters, instead of focusing on intense action, but I’ll say this. I’ve seen it multiple times, and it’s held my attention throughout each watch. while it’s slower than some other sci-fi thrillers, it’s nevertheless compelling. Plus, its exploration of what people would live for and survive for in an apocalyptic world adds an extra dimension.

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Lionsgate / Lucky Hat Entertainment)

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “Z for Zachariah” earned a respectable 79% score. That’s enough for a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval. The site’s Critics Consensus reads, “Z for Zachariah wrings compelling drama out of its simplistic premise — albeit at a pace that may test the patience of less contemplative viewers.”

However, I should note, its audience score is significantly lower at just 44%. This feels extremely harsh to me. Several negative viewer reviews appear to be from book readers disgruntled by the numerous liberties taken with the source material (a reasonable criticism) while others felt the pacing was too slow. However, I disagree with the latter complaint. The movie is more deliberately paced, but there’s plenty of substance to make it worthwhile. Plus, it runs a lean 95 minutes long and doesn’t overstay its welcome.

Stream ‘Z for Zachariah’ on Prime Video before it’s too late

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Lionsgate / Lucky Hat Entertainment)

If you’re looking for a sci-fi thriller that’s more reflective than some of its genre contemporaries, and don’t mind a slower pace, and a narrative that takes the framework of its source material and builds something entirely new, “Z for Zachariah” is a must-watch.

If the pitch above has you interested, don’t place this one at the very back of your watchlist. As noted, it’s set to leave Prime Video in just a matter of days (at the time of publishing), so make it a priority before it’s been removed. Trust me, any self-respecting fan of Margot Robbie’s work will certainly want to watch this movie. It may be one of her first leading credits, but even at this early stage of her career, she proves her innate ability to carry a movie.

