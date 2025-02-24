5 best Prime Video movies to stream before they leave this month

As February comes to a close, Prime Video is preparing to part ways with some must-watch movies. While the streaming service is always adding fresh content, it’s never easy to see great movies disappear from the lineup. If you’ve been meaning to check out a few standout titles, now’s your last chance before they’re gone.

From the Oscar-winning crime thriller “L.A. Confidential” to another one of Hercule Poirot’s captivating mysteries, there’s still time to catch some quality movies before they leave Prime Video. So, here are the five best movies you should stream before they disappear this month.

‘L.A. Confidential’ (1997)

Widely regarded as one of the best neo-noir crime movies ever made, “L.A. Confidential” is directed by Curtis Hanson and based on James Ellroy’s novel. The movie received nine Academy Award nominations, winning two (Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay). If you enjoy intricate crime thrillers with strong characters, this one is definitely worth watching.

“L.A. Confidential” is set in 1950s Los Angeles, where three LAPD detectives — an ambitious straight-arrow (Guy Pearce), a brutal enforcer (Russell Crowe), and a smooth, celebrity-obsessed cop (Kevin Spacey) — uncover a web of police corruption, organized crime, and Hollywood scandal while investigating a brutal diner massacre. As their paths intertwine, they’re forced to question their morals and who they can trust.

Watch on Prime Video until February 27

‘The Social Network’ (2010)

You’ve probably heard of “The Social Network” considering it’s an Oscar-winning movie that still gets plenty of praise, and for good reason. With clever writing and incredible performances, it turns something as seemingly dull as coding in a dorm room into a high-stakes, gripping drama. Even if you couldn’t care less about social media, this movie hooks you from the start and doesn’t let go.

“The Social Network” follows Harvard student Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) who launches Facebook with his friend Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield), but their success leads to lawsuits from the Winklevoss twins (Armie Hammer), who claim he stole their idea, and Eduardo, who is pushed out of the company. As Facebook grows, Mark falls under the influence of Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake), leading to further conflict.

Watch on Prime Video until February 28

‘Captain Phillips’ (2013)

If you’re in the mood for a military thriller, “Captain Phillips” is a solid choice. Tom Hanks delivers one of his best performances, especially in the movie’s final moments, which are absolutely gut-wrenching. Barkhad Abdi, in his acting debut as the pirate leader, is also phenomenal as he brings a unique kind of intensity to his role.

“Captain Phillips” stars Tom Hanks as Captain Richard Phillips, who commands a U.S. cargo ship sailing off the coast of Somalia. When a group of Somali pirates, led by Muse (Barkhad Abdi), attacks and boards the ship, Phillips must keep his crew safe while navigating a high-stakes hostage situation. As the U.S. Navy intervenes, the standoff intensifies, leading to a gripping and emotional climax.

Watch on Prime Video until February 28

‘A Haunting in Venice’ (2023)

You can never go wrong with a solid murder mystery, especially one that has a spooky twist. “A Haunting in Venice” is a simple experience and one that makes for the perfect evening watch with popcorn. While “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Death on the Nile” are also leaving Prime Video soon, “Venice” stands out as the stronger option especially if you love eerie, atmospheric settings.

“A Haunting in Venice” follows the retired detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), who is drawn into a séance at a haunted palazzo in post-World War II Venice. When one of the guests is mysteriously murdered, Poirot must put his skepticism aside to unravel the chilling mystery.

Watch on Prime Video until February 28

‘American Sniper’ (2014)

Another Oscar-winning movie worth watching is “American Sniper,” a gripping war drama based on the true story of Chris Kyle, the most lethal sniper in U.S. military history. It doesn’t just focus on action but explores the psychological toll of war, showing the struggles Kyle faced both in combat and when trying to adjust to life back home.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, “American Sniper” follows Kyle’s (Bradley Cooper) journey from a Texas cowboy to a Navy SEAL deployed to Iraq, where his precision marksmanship earns him the nickname “Legend.” While he becomes a hero on the battlefield, his repeated deployments take a toll on his personal life and mental health, straining his relationship with his wife Taya (Sienna Miller).

Watch on Prime Video until February 28