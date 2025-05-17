One of the most intense survival thriller movies I’ve ever seen is now streaming for free — and it’s a relentlessly gripping watch

I don’t have a fear of heights — or at least, I didn’t until I watched “Fall.” This survival thriller about two young climbers stranded at the top of a skyscraper-sized TV tower is so effective that I started to get vertigo just by watching it.

Released in 2022, this intense flick quickly became a personal favorite, and it’s a go-to recommendation when somebody asks me for a thriller movie that will really keep them engaged from beginning to end.

So, you can imagine my delight when I discovered “Fall” was recently added to one of the best free streaming services, Tubi.

That means you can watch every moment of this white-knuckle movie without paying a rental fee or coughing up for a monthly subscription. You will have to endure a few pesky commercials, but I consider that a small price to pay to enjoy such a gripping movie.

As it’s streaming for free, there’s really no excuse not to at least give “Fall” a chance, but if you need a little more convincing (I get it, your spare movie watching time is precious), here’s why it’s one of the most impactful thrillers of the last few years.

What is ‘Fall’ about?

Fall (2022 Movie) Official Trailer - Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner - YouTube Watch On

Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) is a thrill-seeker and experienced climber reeling from the tragic loss of her fiancé in a mountaineering accident. Shutting herself away from the world, she’s convinced to confront her fears and rediscover her passion for risk-taking by her best friend, Hunter (Virginia Gardner).

Hunter proposes that they climb an abandoned TV tower in the middle of the sweltering Mojave Desert. The tower measures more than 2,000 feet and is set to be demolished soon. But despite the rickety ladder and the rusted metal beams, Becky and Hunter reach the top.

However, getting back to solid ground proves to be a problem when the only ladder to safety dislodges from the tower, and the two friends find themselves stranded at the very top.

With a limited supply of water and the baking heat of the desert biting, Becky and Hunter face a battle for survival to alert rescue, and ensure this climb isn’t their last.

‘Fall’ is a tightly crafted survival thriller that always entertains

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Fall’s” central premise is extremely hooky. I’ve always loved a good survival thriller, seeing the protagonist(s) trapped in a dangerous situation and forced to devise a method of escape and survival under extreme pressure is a formula that practically always leads to excitement.

“Fall” is no different, though it does follow the genre template to a tee. So, you might not be surprised to hear that the movie sees Becky and Hunter attempt all manner of methods to alert somebody to their plight. This ranges from dropping their phones off the tower, with a text message scheduled to be sent just before it hits the ground, to making use of a flying drone and a flare gun.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

The duo’s attempts become increasingly risky and also increasingly desperate, only adding to the movie’s momentum, but beyond the man vs. impossible odds setup, “Fall” also sprinkles in some interpersonal drama between its leads.

I won’t spoil anything here, but this extra wrinkle, which is a tad predictable, adds even greater stakes to the proceedings. And it helps to keep the movie engaging across its slightly longer runtime for a movie of this ilk.

Beyond the sheer intensity of its two characters being stuck on a small platform thousands of feet up in the air, “Fall” is also impressive because of its strong sense of scale.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

Director Scott Mann brings you into the movie’s world via some impressive aerial shots. The tower's towering size is made clear, which heightens the drama and might even make your legs feel a little weak. If you suffer from altitude sickness, you have been warned.

“Fall” comes to a satisfying and quite cathartic close, and while the ending point can be seen coming from several miles away, it wraps the movie up well. And I came away from “Fall” feeling like I’d gotten exactly what I was looking for.

Yes, there’s some hokey dialogue (and Hunter’s gig as a social media influencer makes her more than a little irritating in the first act), but this survival thriller is enthralling throughout and will get your heart beating fast.

Stream ‘Fall’ for free on Tubi now

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

Need a second opinion before clicking the play button? Over on Rotten Tomatoes, "Fall" scores a respectable 79% from critics, and its audience score matches it. That's enough to earn the movie a 'Certified Fresh' seal of approval, and it feels like a pretty appropriate rating for this 2022 survival thriller overall.

“Fall” might not be my favorite movie of its release year, and frankly, it wasn’t even in the conversation. But it’s a survival thriller that I’ve found plenty rewatchable over the years, and while the talk of a sequel seems a little illogical (unless it’s a standalone follow-up), I’d certainly be onboard for another movie that manages to induce fear in the same way.

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)

If you’re looking for a thriller that will have you gripping the edges of the sofa and maybe even produce a few beads of sweat, then “Fall” easily fits the bill.

It’s an exciting survival drama, with pleasantly strong cinematic chops. It’s not looking to reinvent the genre, but it’s well-made, and its novel central premise is enough to grab your attention out of the gate, and then the intensity of the situation will hold your interest through to the final moments.

Be sure to stream “Fall” for free on Tubi this weekend, but don't blame me if you come away terrified of heights after watching. Meanwhile, if you want more streaming recommendations, here’s a guide to the best movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend.

Watch "Fall" on Tubi now