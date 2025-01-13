Prime Video's new No. 1 show is a gritty police drama — and viewers are loving it

"On Call" is a brand-new Prime Video police procedural from Wolf Entertainment, the very same company behind genre juggernauts like "Law & Order" and "FBI" — and it's proven a hit with viewers.

Even though "On Call" hasn't earned rave reviews (more on that later), the show's a certified hit from the streamer. Mere days after the cop drama made its debut on the Amazon streaming service on Jan. 9, the series has risen through the ranks of the Prime Video top 10.

At the time of writing, "On Call" is the No. 1 show on Prime Video, ousting "Beast Games" from the top spot. Coupled with a slew of reactions calling on would-be viewers to ignore the critics, this is clear proof that the show's found its fans now that "On Call" is streaming on Prime Video.

If you've spotted this new series climbing the ranks and are wondering whether it's worth streaming, here's a little more info about "On Call" to help you decide whether to add it to your watchlist.

What is 'On Call' about?

"On Call" is a police procedural drama from Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf that puts us on the streets of Long Beach, California on patrol alongside officers from Long Beach Police Department's West Side Division. Our main duo is comprised of hard but protective veteran training officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) and her ambitious new rookie partner, officer Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente).

Shot with a mixture of handheld cameras, cell phone, bodycam, and dash-cam footage, the series follows Harmon and Diaz as they respond to various emergency calls in the area, and explores "the morality of protecting and serving a community", per Prime Video.

In addition to Bellisario and Larracuente, "On Call" also stars Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting, and Eriq La Salle.

Should you stream 'On Call' on Prime Video?

As a quick binge, Prime Video's "On Call" isn't half bad. The half-hour episodes mean you're never long from a burst of action to keep you locked in. It's a quick hit of mixed-perspective action that doesn't outstay it's welcome, which is good, seeing as these are similar to characters and stories we've seen before.

However, that truncated episode length also means we don't get to invest all that much time in these characters or learn much more about them beyond their core values. That mixture of shooting styles is also both a blessing and a curse. While it might be more immersive, it's also choppy and sometimes makes the action feel a tad disjointed or more difficult to follow.

As I mentioned, "On Call" hasn't exactly debuted to rave reviews; it's currently sitting at a 50% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating the new show has divided reviewers. The site's critical consensus reads: ""On Call" is an undemanding patrol thanks to its half-hour format, but the shorter runtime is about the only new novelty it brings to the cop drama genre."

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han summed up "On Call" like this: "If you’re looking for a rich and ambitious exploration of policing in modern America — to quote one of Diaz’s go-to phrases, “this ain’t it.” If all you want is the experience of channel surfing to the middle of a Law & Order episode without worrying that you’re missing too much of the plot, this should suit just fine."

Variety critic Aramide Rinubu, meanwhile, said "On Call" flounders owing to the short runtime, writing: "Detailed character development and robust dialogue are lost. Supporting characters are barely more than caricatures, leaving viewers with unsettling queries instead of finite answers while questioning several aesthetic and stylistic choices like the overuse of POV footage and the color grade.

Critics may have dismissed "On Call" as passable streaming fodder, but fellow viewers are far more impressed with what they've seen. Comparatively, the show's landed an 89% score on the Popcornmeter and has earned plenty of 5-star ratings, with several viewers claiming they've binged all eight episodes in a single day.

In short, if you really like a cop drama, you'll probably enjoy "On Call" as a quick burst of intense, on-the-streets affair. Id you'd like a short binge, you can stream all nine episodes of "On Call" on Prime Video now.

However, if the less-than-stellar reviews from critics have put you off, but you still need something new to watch, check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows for more great streaming recommendations.