Ryan Gosling’s most brutal movie isn’t ’Drive, it’s this surreal thriller — stream it free on Tubi

Like a lot of people, I thought I knew what I was getting into with "Only God Forgives." I saw the poster, recognized Nicolas Winding Refn as the director and expected another slick, stylish crime flick with Ryan Gosling brooding behind the wheel.

But when I finally sat down to watch it, I got something stranger, colder, and way more hypnotic.

"Only God Forgives" is dreamlike and disorienting while awash with Refn's signature neons. It moves at a crawl, says almost nothing out loud, and fills every moment with violence and dread. It’s also one of Gosling’s most daring roles.

Several critics and moviegoers alike wrote off "Only God Forgives" as just another action flick that oozes with style. But if you give yourself over to it, it works like a slow, suffocating descent into guilt and vengeance. And now that it’s streaming free on Tubi, there’s no better time to dive in.

What's 'Only God Forgives' about?

Julian (Gosling) is an American living in Bangkok who runs a seedy Muay Thai boxing club that's really just a front for a drug smuggling operation, though.

When his violent older brother is killed after committing a horrific crime, Julian is pressured by his mother, Crystal (Kristin Scott Thomas), to take revenge, whether he wants to or not.

Crystal belittles Julian, idolizes her dead son, and turns everything around her toxic. Then there’s Chang (Vithaya Pansringarm), a mysterious ex-cop who sees himself as the hand of justice. And while Julian might look like the main character, Chang is the real force in the story that ties everything together in one of the most violent ways possible.

The movie finds all of these characters circling each other in hateful silence, though Gosling shines with his quiet anger. No one here is a hero. No one walks away clean. And no one really talks about what they’re feeling, which breeds tension you can cut with a knife.

Why you should stream 'Only God Forgives'

Gosling barely says a word in this movie, but that’s what makes his performance stand out. He plays Julian as someone completely shut down. He's emotionally flat, stuck between guilt and fear, and controlled by the people around him.

It’s the opposite of the confident, stylish roles Gosling is known for, and it shows how much he can do without saying anything at all. And honestly, he's never been more attractive than here.

The movie is tense, quiet, and sometimes brutal. It won’t work for everyone, but if you’re into dark crime stories or character studies where silence says more than dialogue, this one is worth your time. Especially when you have Gosling's somewhat unpredictable, quietly angered brother on the loose. Is he going to do what his family wants him to do? Or will seeking vengeance finally send him flying off the handle?

"Only God Forgives" is streaming free on Tubi right now. If you’ve never seen it or want to see Gosling do something totally different, now’s a good time to watch.

Watch "Only God Forgives" free on Tubi.