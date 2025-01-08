Prime Video drops ‘Reacher’ season 3 trailer — watch Jack go up against a giant

Jack Reacher won't need a beanstalk to find a giant in "Reacher" season 3.

Prime Video just dropped the full-length, action-packed "Reacher" season 3 trailer that previews the next adventure for Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson). The hit show returns Feb. 20 with new episodes based on "Persuader," the seventh book in Lee Child's book series.

There's a lot going on in the trailer — explosions, shoot-outs, car chases. It unveils a new villain (played by Anthony Michael Hall) and his 7-foot henchman. Yes, this dude is even more massive than Reacher! Paulie (Olivier Ritchters) is a brawny bodyguard who stands at 7 feet 2 inches and impresses even Jack with his bench-pressing heft — though not his smarts.

The trailer also introduces Sonya Cassidy as tough-but-witty DEA agent Susan Duffy, who shares a steamy kiss with Reacher! Will we see a bit of romance for the tough ex-military policeman?

Prime Video's official synopsis reads, "In the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

The show is making at least a few tweaks to the book plot. For one, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) appears in season 3, though she is not part of "Persuader." The trailer reveals Reacher confiding in Neagley on the phone. "He's twice my size," Jack says of the giant Paulie. She replies, "Last time I saw a guy twice your size was on Mount Rushmore."

So, this latest case will certainly prove to be a challenge for Reacher. But we have faith in our hero ... even against giants.

"Reacher" season 3 premieres with three episodes on Feb. 20 on Prime Video.