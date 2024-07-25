Prime Video just got one of the best action thrillers — and it’s 96% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I heard that "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" had just landed on one of the best streaming services , I was thrilled to revisit what’s been praised as one of the best action thrillers in recent years. As a fan of the franchise, I’ll happily watch Ethan Hunt and his team tackle their latest mission once more.

Having watched it, I can confirm that the movie truly delivers on its promise when it comes to incredibly dangerous but thrilling action. From the opening scenes, you’re thrown straight into a very interesting narrative that deals with AI. But that’s a story you’ll have to experience yourself if you haven’t already seen this latest installment…

While "Dead Reckoning" has been on Paramount Plus since January, it has now found another home on Prime Video . So, if you're new to the franchise or just need a refresher, here are more details about "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One".

What is 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' about?

Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they face a new and formidable threat: an all-powerful artificial intelligence known as "The Entity." This rogue AI has the potential to control or destroy global information systems and create chaos worldwide.

To neutralize this threat, Ethan must locate two halves of a special key that, when combined, can control The Entity. The mission takes Ethan and his team across various international locations, leading to high-stakes action sequences and sophisticated espionage. Along the way, they come across old allies and new enemies, including a mysterious assassin named Gabriel (Esai Morales) who has a personal vendetta against Ethan.

This movie sets the stage for the concluding chapter in "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two”, which is set to release in May 2025.

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' is enjoyable chaos

This "Mission: Impossible" movie is praised for its intense (but very cool) action sequences, with carefully choreographed stunts performed by the one and only Tom Cruise. I’m totally on board with this praise considering the movie blew me away when I first watched it. For example, there’s a scene that involves a high-speed chase on a moving train that is nearing a broken bridge, and everything about it was so extreme.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from the action, there are so many other strong points in the movie. Its complex plot, involving espionage and focus on advanced technology, is filled with twists and turns that you just won’t expect. Of course, most of the narrative revolves around the potential dangers of artificial intelligence through its antagonist, The Entity. This AI can control and disrupt global information systems, manipulate data and spread misinformation, leading to chaos that you can’t help but enjoy.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Despite the fast-paced action and intense plot, the movie still finds enough time to develop its characters, exploring their motivations and relationships, which allows us to feel more emotions throughout.

I also can’t forget about other characters like Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), two of Ethan’s closest friends who show growth through their support for him and their individual contributions. New allies, such as Grace (Hayley Atwell), is first introduced as a thief hired by a mysterious individual, but her views start to change when she becomes entangled in Ethan’s mission.

So yes, everything about “Dead Reckoning” is fun and chaotic. However, look too deep and you might find a few minor problems that lurks beneath the action. Repeated plotlines and scattered storytelling are some examples, but if you go into this movie looking for a brilliant thrill ride, you’ll definitely find it.

What critics said about 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is actually the second highest-rated movie in the franchise. It has a high score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 400 critic reviews, with audiences giving it 94%.

What stands out about this action thriller is primarily the stunts performed by Cruise himself. Thelma Adams from AARP Movies for Grownups said: "Kudos to Cruise for knowing his audience and how to please it. He nails a nearly impossible mission: becoming the summer’s box office savior riding a sequel, again, while performing stunts that would terrify actors half his age." Meanwhile, ABC News’ Peter Travers stated that: "So what if the plot is the usual tangle to set up the stunts. Tom Cruise does the impossible and nobody does it better."

Dylan Roth from the Observer praised the movie for its genuine thrills: "Dead Reckoning delivers all of the high-speed, high-altitude, captured-in-camera thrills that fans have come to expect."

Audiences were just as pleased, saying it’s a “high-octane adventure” with an "intricate plot, great action scenes and a sprinkle of comedy to balance it all out."

Stream 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you haven’t had a chance to catch "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" yet, now’s the perfect time to stream it on Prime Video. Having seen it myself, I can assure you that it’s an exhilarating ride filled with pulse-pounding action and surprising emotional depth.

The movie not only lives up to its impressive Rotten Tomatoes score but also delivers a fun story that fans and newcomers will enjoy. Still not convinced? Here’s how you can binge-watch the ‘James Bond’ movies in order . And don’t miss these best Netflix movies before they leave this month .

Watch "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" on Prime Video now.