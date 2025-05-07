I’m adding Prime Video’s new mystery thriller show to my watchlist after seeing the first trailer — watch it now

Prime Video just dropped the first trailer for “We Were Liars,” and if you were anywhere near Tumblr or BookTok in the past decade, you already know this one has a grip on people.

E. Lockhart’s best-selling novel became a huge hit thanks to its haunting prose, twisty plot, and that ending no one saw coming. Now, it’s getting the TV treatment and hits Prime Video on June 18.

Every summer, the wealthy Sinclair family gathers on their private island, where their seemingly perfect life hides cracks beneath the surface. When teenage Cadence suffers a mysterious accident, she becomes determined to uncover the truth about what really happened. Even the premise alone has convinced me to add it to my watchlist.

We Were Liars - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Emily Alyn Lind takes on the role of Cadence Sinclair, the main character and narrator of the story. At first, it all looks like a dreamy summer escape with a dash of romance (think “The Summer I Turned Pretty” vibes) but it doesn’t take long for things to shift into something much darker and more unsettling.

Lockhart’s novel came out in 2014 and soon became a favorite among teen readers, earning it a spot on the New York Times YA bestseller list for more than 40 weeks.

Fans of the book already know what to expect. The story builds slowly, with bits of memory and emotion slipping through the cracks. This trailer gives just enough to stir that familiar feeling: a golden summer, the pretty people with perfect lives, and that weird sense that something’s not quite right.

Whether you’ve read it or not, it looks like the show could keep us guessing all the way through.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘We Were Liars’ on Prime Video — here’s what we know

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Along with the trailer and release date, Prime Video also released an official synopsis: “Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, We Were Liars, the series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather’s New England private island.

“The Sinclairs are American royalty — known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond — but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.”

The entire eight-episode limited series will be available to stream starting June 18, 2025, only on Prime Video, and will be accessible in over 240 countries and regions.

(Image credit: Jessie Redmond / Prime Video)

Lind stars as Cadence Sinclair, with Shubham Maheshwari playing Gat, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair, and Joseph Zada portraying Johnny Sinclair. The adult cast includes Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed, and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

“We Were Liars” is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie. Emily Cummins, Brett Matthews, Pascal Verschooris, and author E. Lockhart also serve as executive producers for the series.

There's also a chance Plec will adapt the prequel novel as well, which dives into the hidden history of another generation of the Sinclair family. In a recent interview with Deadline, she teased the potential for season 2, which could explore more of the storyline from Family of Liars:

“I think fans of the book are going to be very, very happy, because I think we hit all the marks and all the beats that the book does, and then also expand the universe.

“Layers upon layers upon layers to really make the adult characters really nuanced and really multi-layered, and to set the stage for season 2, which theoretically is going to take us deeper into the moms’ lives as well and add another generation to the story.”

(Image credit: Jessie Redmond / Prime)

For those who haven’t read the book yet, don’t be tempted to search up more plot details online. The twists and turns in “We Were Liars” are best experienced without knowing what’s coming. If you’re curious, it’s definitely worth going into the show blind, as discovering the mystery along with the characters is half the fun.

With a chilling new trailer that teases plenty of dark secrets and emotional twists, “We Were Liars” is shaping up to be a must-watch next month, and I know I’ve already added it to my watchlist.

“We Were Liars” debuts on Prime Video on June 18. In the meantime, see what got added to the platform in May 2025 for more streaming recommendations.