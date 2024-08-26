This sci-fi horror show just crashed the Prime Video top 10 — and it's 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

"From" is one of the higher-rated shows on a streaming service right now. The sci-fi horror show's first season scored a 96% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes and the second season dipped in form only slightly to 92%. That aggregate rating of 94% "fresh" is something most shows could only dream of scoring.

The problem is the show has struggled to find a home, and that's made it hard for some viewers to find. The first season was on Epix, which was then rebranded as MGM Plus, Prime Video's sibling streamer. The second season of "From" dropped there, as will season 3 later this year.

But now, you can stream the entire first season on Prime Video as part of your subscription, with the second season available to watch if you add an MGM Plus subscription (currently, you can get a seven-day free trial). That gives you plenty to watch before the third season arrives on MGM Plus on Sept. 22. Here's why you should start watching "From" now.

What is 'From' about?

From Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"From" takes place in a town you cannot escape from. Everyone in the town arrives in the same manner — they see a tree blocking the road with crows circling above them and they have to make a detour. Once they make the detour they're stuck, unable to leave the town no matter how many times they drive around in circles. It's almost as if someone — or something — has chosen them to be there.

If that was the only frightening thing about this small American town in the middle of nowhere, that'd be spooky enough. But the nightmare doesn't end there. Adding to the tension, at night there are creatures that will kill anyone outside of their home — or anyone who invites them in.

'From' combines 'Lost' with monsters

If the premise of "From" feels a little familiar, there's a good reason for that. The show doesn't just partially share a premise with "Lost," the hit ABC show about a group of survivors who survive a commercial jet crash on a remote island. It also shares a pair of executive producers — Jack Bender and Jeff Pinker — with the ABC drama.

Despite it being easy to make comparisons to "Lost", it doesn't really hurt the show. In his review for Empire, James White says "From" season 1 largely shrugs off the "Lost" comparisons. Andrew Dex, writing for Starburst, says that "From" successfully manages to be addicting like "Lost," and "every answer we get leads to more questions."

Another similarity with "Lost" is the show's large ensemble cast, largely made up of lesser-known actors. "From" doesn't have quite the massive cast that "Lost" did, but there are nearly two dozen members in the main cast.

Leading this town filled with unwilling residents is "Lost" alum Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens. Stevens is a former Army veteran who has become the town's sheriff. His performance in season 1 earned him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Actor.

That said, "From" is distinctly a horror show. Expect monsters, violence and gore. Multiple critics, from Jenny Nixon of Common Sense Media to Brad Newsome of the Sydney Morning Herald praise the show's bloody horror. Josh Bell of CBR probably puts it best when he says "Whenever the show seems to be getting tied up in its personal drama, there's a gruesome death to shake things up."

Stream 'From' season 1 now on Prime Video

(Image credit: Alamy)

Between a compelling premise, a more than capable cast led by Perrineau and well-executed horror, "From" is a must-watch now that you can check out season 1 on Prime Video. Hopefully, once season 3 arrives later this year, Amazon will make season 2 free on Prime Video as well.

Otherwise, you'll need to sign up for MGM Plus to keep watching. Given how good the show is, you might just find yourself subscribing.

Stream "From" season 1 on Prime Video now.