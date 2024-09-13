7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (Sept. 13-15)

Fall is approaching, and that guarantees one thing: new movies and TV shows are dropping like ripe apples. So, there's plenty to watch this weekend on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

Our weekend watchlist is led by the Emmys, the annual awards honoring the best in television, and "Emily in Paris" season 4 part 2, which wraps up this chapter of the heroine's romantic and career adventures. Two machismo dramas return with new seasons: "The Old Man" starring Jeff Bridges and "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.

On the movie side, "Uglies" brings dystopian YA thrills in the vein of "Hunger Games." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

76th Emmy Awards (ABC)

Television’s biggest night honors the best shows, performances and behind-the-scenes work of the past year. The ceremony will be hosted by father-son comedy duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” fame (and Emmy winners themselves). While Netflix leads all networks in total nominations, the big categories are dominated by rival FX. “Shogun” tops all programs with 25 nominations, followed closely by “The Bear” with 23. They are poised to win Outstanding Drama and Comedy, respectively, along with acting, writing and directing awards.

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Ciao, Roma! Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has enjoyed frolicking in the Parisian sun, but now, she's set to explore a new city ... and possibly a new romance. While she is currently (finally!) in a relationship with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), things are still complicated since his ex Camille (Camille Razat) is pregnant with his baby ... well, at least, Cami is pretending she still is after having a miscarriage. Frustrated by Gabriel and Cami's enduring bond, Emily seeks solace in work — which puts her in the path of a very handsome Italian client named Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Perhaps Rome is where the heart is.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Old Man’ season 2 (FX)

A different spy thriller, "Slow Horses," is having a much-deserved moment, but let's not forget this under-the-radar FX version starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. Former CIA operative Dan Chase (Bridges) had been living in retirement off the grid when an assassin tried to take him out. He went on the run and FBI higher-up Harold Harper (Lithgow) was tasked with bringing him in. In season 2, Chase and Harper team up to find the latter’s kidnapped protege, Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) aka “Emily Chase.” Their journey uncovers secrets that have dire implications.

Streaming now on Hulu

Airs Thursdays on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Tulsa King’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan certainly has a type of series he likes to create: dramas featuring macho men doing macho stuff. "Tulsa King" stars Sylvester Stallone as mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who emerged from prison after 25 years only to get exiled to Oklahoma. In season 2, Dwight and his crew continue growing their empire in Tulsa, but threats come fast and furious at them from the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman.

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘My Brilliant Friend’ season 4 (HBO)

The final season of the series based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling novels delves into the adult lives of childhood friends Elena Greco (Alba Rohrwacher) and Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo (Irene Maiorino) who first met in 1950s Naples. In the late 1980s, they juggle motherhood and careers, along with betrayals, disappearances and natural disasters. They also themselves entangled in the turmoil of the time, wrought by decades of political violence and social unrest.

Streaming now on Max

New movies

‘Uglies’ (Netflix)

Like “The Hunger Games” and “Divergent,” Netflix’s newest YA dystopian movie is based on a book. Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 novel of the same name sets up a futuristic society in which everybody receives mandatory cosmetic surgery at the age of 16, transforming them from “Ugly” to “Pretty.” Tally (Joey King) is eager for her turn until she starts to realize that the surgery goes beyond the physical. Then, a friend named Shay (Brianne Tju) opens her eyes to an alternative life with the Smoke, a group of renegades who have rejected the operation and enjoy freedom.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Civil War’ (Max)

Director Alex Garland adds another provocative thriller to his resume, following “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation.” In his latest film, set in the not-too-distant future, the United States is embroiled in a civil war between an authoritarian federal government and various secessionist movements. With Washington, D.C. poised to fal, veteran war photographer Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst) and journalist colleague Joel (Wagner Moura) plan to interview the president. Joined by mentor Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) and aspiring photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), they embark on a dangerous journey in the midst of a battle zone.

Streaming now on Max