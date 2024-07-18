5 best sci-fi movies on Max with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Looking for the best sci-fi movies to watch on some of the best streaming services ? Look no further than Max, which offers a quality lineup of science fiction movies that have garnered critical acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregation site.

To make your viewing choices easier, we’ve created a list of the five best sci-fi movies available on Max, each boasting a 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes. These movies are not only visually stunning and thought-provoking but also stand out as some of the highest-rated in the genre.

Whether you enjoy dystopian sci-fi movies with robots or a classic story in space, these top-rated movies are definitely worth binge-watching this weekend.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

2001: A Space Odyssey | 4K Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment - YouTube Watch On

“2001: A Space Odyssey” is an absolute classic in the sci-fi genre. The story begins with early hominids encountering a monolith that sparks their development of tools. In the year 2001, a similar monolith on the Moon emits a signal towards Jupiter, prompting a mission aboard the spaceship Discovery One.

The crew, including astronauts Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and Frank Poole (Gary Lockwood), grapples with the ship's AI, HAL 9000, whose malfunction jeopardizes their journey. Bowman ultimately confronts another monolith near Jupiter and undergoes a transformation, culminating in the enigmatic emergence of a "Star Child." This movie continues to be celebrated for its pioneering special effects, sparse dialogue and fascinating exploration of humanity's place in the universe.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Max

'Stalker' (1979)

Stalker | Trailer | New Release - YouTube Watch On

Now we have a Soviet science fiction art movie named “Stalker”, which is set in a mysterious and post-apocalyptic world where a "Zone" exists — a place rumored to fulfill one's innermost desires. The Zone is heavily guarded and treacherous, with invisible dangers and strange phenomena.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The story follows a "stalker" (Aleksandr Kaidanovsky), a guide who leads two clients known as the Writer (Anatoli Solonitsyn) and the Professor (Nikolai Grinko) into the Zone. Each character seeks something different: the Writer seeks inspiration, the Professor seeks scientific knowledge and the Stalker seeks meaning and purpose. As they go through the Zone, the characters confront their deepest fears, desires and regrets. The Zone itself seems alive, with its shifting landscapes and surreal occurrences challenging their beliefs and perceptions.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch on Max

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is more of a post-apocalyptic action movie, but it still has notable sci-fi elements that make it a standout in the genre. It’s set in a desert wasteland where resources are scarce and survival is a constant struggle. The story follows Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), a loner haunted by his past, who becomes swept up in a high-speed chase when he is captured by a group of War Boys, loyal followers of the tyrannical ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne).

Immortan Joe controls the Citadel, a stronghold with access to water and supplies. Furiosa (Charlize Theron), one of Joe's trusted lieutenants, betrays him by stealing his heavily armored truck along with his five wives who were imprisoned as breeding stock. Max reluctantly joins forces with Furiosa and the wives, forming an uneasy alliance as they face relentless pursuit by Immortan Joe and his war parties across the desert.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch on Max

'RoboCop' (1987)

RoboCop (1987) Official Trailer - Cyborg Police Sci-Fi Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

The first "RoboCop" movie, released in 1987, is set in a dystopian future Detroit, plagued by rampant crime and a collapsing social order. The plot follows Alex Murphy (Peter Weller), a dedicated and tough police officer who is brutally murdered by a gang during a high-profile assignment.

Murphy's body is subsequently used by Omni Consumer Products (OCP), a powerful megacorporation that controls the Detroit Police Department, in their experimental program to create a superhuman law enforcement officer. He is resurrected as RoboCop, a cyborg with a human mind and advanced robotic capabilities. As RoboCop, Murphy begins to clean up the streets of Detroit, but he also starts to remember fragments of his former life and identity.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Max

'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 3 - YouTube Watch On

"Dune: Part Two" picks up where the first movie left off, continuing the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he embraces his destiny on the desert planet Arrakis. The movie follows Paul as he joins forces with the Fremen, the native inhabitants of Arrakis, to avenge his family's betrayal and overthrow the oppressive rule of House Harkonnen. As Paul grows into his role as the prophesied messianic figure, he must navigate political intrigue, epic battles and complex relationships, including his deepening bond with Chani (Zendaya), a Fremen warrior.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch on Max