Prime Video is about to lose a dark thriller movie that left me speechless — and it’s 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

If someone were to ask me which movie truly chilled me to my core, my answer would probably be “Green Room.” No, it’s not a deeply unsettling horror movie with jump scares or a demonic gorefest, but a genuinely dark thriller that’s so gritty and incredibly visceral that it’s carved itself into the deepest corners of my brain. With “Green Room” leaving Prime Video on Jan. 31, I need to shine a light on this intensely effective movie for anyone who hasn’t experienced it yet.

As a horror fan, I’m almost numb to most dark concepts, and getting under my skin is no easy feat. But I didn’t expect a straightforward thriller like “Green Room” to leave me so unsettled that I felt physically anxious while watching it. The moment that dread hit, I knew I was in for a wild ride, and by the end, my heart was racing and my mind was reeling.

This movie also stands as one of Anton Yelchin’s final projects before his tragic passing in 2016. His performance is a key reason why “Green Room” is such a standout thriller, showing his immense talent and leaving a lasting impact.

With Prime Video dropping a bunch of great movies at the end of January, “Green Room” is one you absolutely shouldn’t miss. Here’s why this dark thriller deserves your attention before it leaves the streaming service.

What is ‘Green Room’ about?

Green Room Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Imogen Poots, Patrick Stewart Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“Green Room” follows a struggling punk band led by bassist Pat (Anton Yelchin), guitarist Sam (Alia Shawkat), drummer Reece (Joe Cole), and lead singer Tiger (Callum Turner). Desperate for cash, they take a last-minute gig at a remote bar in the Pacific Northwest, only to discover it’s a stronghold for neo-Nazis.

After their performance, the band accidentally witnesses a murder in the venue's green room. This puts them at odds with the bar’s sinister owner, Darcy (Patrick Stewart), a calm but ruthless leader who orders his men to kill the witnesses to cover up the crime. Trapped in the green room with the victim’s friend Amber (Imogen Poots), the band must fight for their lives against Darcy’s violent gang, who are determined to eliminate them at all costs.

‘Green Room’ is a relentless rush of adrenaline and suspense

(Image credit: Alamy / Altitude Film Entertainment / Cinematic)

As you can probably gather from the synopsis above, “Green Room” is an unflinching experience that centers around a very unfortunate punk band. The start of the movie spends a little time introducing us to these characters, who feel like real band members struggling to make a living, but their friendship and passion for music keep them going. You quickly connect with them, which only heightens the tension as a sense of impending doom builds. And when that moment arrives, it hits like a freight train, plunging you into chaos with no time to catch your breath.

Yelchin’s character Pat is probably the most relatable of the group. He’s determined to find a way out of the nightmare but naively hopeful that trusting the wrong people might save them. That’s where Stewart’s terrifying Darcy comes in. He’s a white supremacist bar owner who initially comes across as a calm man willing to help, but we as the viewer know his intentions from the get-go. It’s a real treat watching Stewart’s chilling performance, which brings an extra layer of intensity to this gritty, edgy, and strikingly impactful punk-rock thriller.

(Image credit: Alamy / Altitude Film Entertainment / Cinematic)

Even though most of the movie takes place in a single room, it works incredibly well. Director Jeremy Saulnier does a great job at making “Green Room” feel claustrophobic, making you feel like you’re trapped in that room alongside the characters. Even when the action moves to other areas, the tension doesn’t let up. It’s just as suffocating, with no safe haven in sight thanks to the dangerous men lurking around with machetes and guns. Plus, the setting of a gritty, run-down building that hosts punk gigs naturally makes things feel even more unsettling.

Just a note that “Green Room” doesn’t shy away from gore, but every gruesome moment fuels the chaos and makes this awful situation feel genuinely real. The violence is unflinching and messy (never gratuitous). Yes, that does mean it can get brutal (one scene had me cringing hard), but it makes sense for such a dark thriller.

“Green Room” has an impressive score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that I’m not the only one who enjoyed this thriller. Jim Slotek from Toronto Sun echoes my thoughts: “Jeremy Saulnier's little genre gem is simply told and smartly executed, with a little bit of everything, from snarling dogs to bloody murder to the innate fear evoked by the backwoods.”

Stream ‘Green Room’ on Prime Video before it’s gone

(Image credit: Alamy / Album)

Don’t miss your chance to stream “Green Room” on Prime Video before it leaves the platform on Jan. 31. This gripping thriller never fails to maintain tension, and the storytelling is so raw that you’ll want the suspense to end. Plus, it’s a pretty unique premise, with most of the movie taking place in a green room (obviously).

“Green Room” is not just a movie you watch, but a movie that makes you feel things. The unforgettable Anton Yelchin delivers one of his most memorable performances, supported by a chilling turn from Patrick Stewart as the ruthless leader of the gang. Every moment keeps you on edge, with a gritty realism that will probably bury its way under your skin and stay there for a while.

If you’re a fan of dark brutal thrillers, make “Green Room” a priority on your watchlist before it disappears from Prime Video. You can also see our guide on the best movies to watch on Prime Video, along with everything new to the streaming service.

Stream "Green Room" on Prime Video until Jan. 31.