How to watch 'Those About to Die' online — Anthony Hopkins Roman gladiator drama

The most lavish ancient Roman production since "Gladiator", Sir Anthony Hopkins and Iwan Rheon lead an ensemble cast in "Those About to Die", a 10-part drama set at a time of prosperity during the reign of Emperor Vespasian. Life wasn't quite so sweet for the plebs, but at least they weren't slaves or gladiators.

"Those About to Die" premieres in the U.S. on Thursday, July 18, and in the U.K., Canada and Australia on Friday, July 19 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Those About to Die': release date, streaming service "Those About to Die" premieres Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Satisfied at having steadied the ship and subjugated threats both at home and at the fringes of the empire, Vespasian (Hopkins) is making the most of his twilight years by immersing himself in the mother of all vanity projects: the Colosseum.

For distracting the masses and staving off civil unrest, there's nothing quite like bloody gladiatorial games and crummy bread handouts. One plebeian, however, isn't content with his lot. Tenax (Rheon) is prepared to tread on anyone and anything in order to climb the ladder of society, and his shrewd instincts and ruthless streak have earned him serious pulling power.

He's still a world away from the status of renowned charioteer Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas) though, whose success at the Circus Maximus have won him fame and untold riches, the likes of which gladiators Viggo (Johannes Haukur Johannesson) and Kwame (Moe Hashim) would die for.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Those About to Die" online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Those About to Die' in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch "Those About to Die" exclusively on Peacock. All 10 episodes of the series will drop on Thursday, July 18.

How to watch 'Those About to Die' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?

You can still watch "Those About to Die" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch 'Those About to Die' in the U.K., Canada, Australia

Viewers based in the U.K., Canada and Australia can watch “Those About to Die” on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, July 19.

'Those About to Die' cast

Anthony Hopkins as Vespasian

Tom Hughes as Titus

Jojo Macari as Domitian

Iwan Rheon as Tenax

Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus

Moe Hashim as Kwame

Johannes Haukur Johannesson as Viggo

Rupert Penry-Jones as Marsus

Gabriella Pession as Antonia

Sara Martins-Court as Cala